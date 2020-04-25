Seattle Seahawks NFL Draft Live Blog Day 3

After months of anticipation, the 2020 NFL Draft has finally arrived.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the league has been forced to resort to a virtual draft format with coaches, executives, scouts, and even commissioner Roger Goodell working remotely from home. While it's inconvenienced those involved in the process, the event should still be a thrilling one for fans as a new wave of talent enters the NFL starting on Thursday night.

Owning seven total picks in this year's draft, including six in the first four rounds, the Seahawks surprised by using their original first round pick at No. 27 overall on Texas Tech linebacker Jordyn Brooks. On day two, the team added a pass rusher in Tennessee defensive end Darrell Taylor and a mauling guard in LSU standout Damien Lewis.

Seattle originally was scheduled to make eight selections, but Schneider dealt a fifth round pick to Washington in exchange for cornerback Quinton Dunbar in March. Three of their selections are compensatory ones after losing safety Earl Thomas, cornerback Justin Coleman, and defensive tackle Shamar Stephen in free agency last year.

Here's a list of the Seahawks 2020 picks, including their overall spot:

*Compensatory selection

**Acquired from Jets

***Acquired from Panthers

As the draft wraps up on Saturday, visit this live blog frequently as we provide the latest updates on picks made by other teams, trade rumors, Seattle's selections, and much more. Make sure to click the follow button in the upper right-hand corner and join the conversation in the comments section below.

9:12 AM: In the not-so-good news department, the Seahawks' top rival just continues to get better, as the 49ers have struck a deal to send a 2020 fifth-round pick to the Redskins for All-Pro tackle Trent Williams.

9:25 AM: There continues to be a day three run on offensive linemen, as the Redskins replaced Williams by drafting Saahdiq Charles out of LSU and the Dolphins bolstered their interior line with Solomon Kindley out of Georgia.

9:29 AM: The Seahawks will likely be looking for another nickel cornerback on day three, but one their top prospects in Troy Pride Jr. out of Notre Dame is heading to the Panthers.

9:40 AM: A couple more intriguing fourth-round options for Seattle are now off the board, including 330-pound Utah defensive tackle Leki Fotu, who was picked by Arizona. The Vikings also snagged South Carolina defensive end D.J. Wonnum.

9:49 AM: The Seahawks were expected to be aggressive adding running back help, but they haven't selected one just yet and now the crop is getting picked clean. Lamical Perine out of Florida is just the latest prospect to come off the board, going to the Jets midway through the fourth round.

9:55 AM: Ending his free fall, Washington quarterback Jacob Eason has been selected by the Colts and will now get to learn behind Philip Rivers.