Should Seahawks Place Waiver Claim on Former Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr.?

Unhappy in Cleveland, Beckham forced his way out of town and was officially released on Friday. Always on board for adding premier talent around Russell Wilson, will Seattle make a run at trying to land the three-time Pro Bowler?

When it comes to exploring the possibility of acquiring talented players who carry baggage, the Seahawks have never been afraid to roll the dice under the leadership of general manager John Schneider and coach Pete Carroll.

Back in 2010, Schneider orchestrated a deal to acquire running back Marshawn Lynch from the Bills for a 2011 fourth-round pick and 2012 fifth-round pick. The former first-round pick had fallen out of favor in Buffalo after pleading guilty for misdemeanor weapon charges during an offseason incident in 2009. Two years later, he traded a first-round pick to the Vikings for Percy Harvin, who had a developed a reputation for being a bit of a diva.

In 2015, Schneider controversially selected Michigan defensive end Frank Clark in the second round of the NFL draft after he had been dismissed by the program for a domestic violence arrest. Then in 2019, the team claimed troubled receiver Josh Gordon off waivers and likewise expressed interest in signing mercurial receiver Antonio Brown each of the past two seasons before he ultimately signed with the Buccaneers.

Holding the utmost faith in the culture they have established in Seattle, Schneider and Carroll believe they can fit all types of personalities into their locker room. While not all of these moves panned out, Lynch and Clark both found great success in the Pacific Northwest and the team's brain trust have continued to be willing to take chances on such talents.

Given their prior interest in Gordon and Brown, their propensity for giving players second and third chances, and a myriad of other factors, it shouldn't be viewed as a surprise if the Seahawks take a long look at putting in a waiver wire claim on receiver Odell Beckham Jr. In fact, they'd be crazy not to.

Beckham, 29, reportedly agreed to terms with the Browns on a restructured contract before being released on Friday. Despite a stellar first season with the team in 2019, things ultimately didn't work out for the talented, yet enigmatic receiver in Cleveland, as he missed most of the 2020 season with a torn ACL, struggled to build chemistry with quarterback Baker Mayfield, and eventually wore out his welcome in the eyes of coach Kevin Stefanski.

Last week, the situation came to a head when Beckham's father posted a video on Instagram featuring highlights of his son getting open and Mayfield failing to get the football to him. NBA superstar LeBron James also tweeted in support of Beckham, tweeting, "OBJ will show again why he’s special. WR1 #FreeOBJ."

On the heels of those tweets amid growing tension between the player and organization, Beckham wasn't dealt before Tuesday's 4 PM ET trade deadline, but he didn't practice on Wednesday and Thursday as an "excused" absence. Behind the scenes, the two sides hashed out a deal to convert a large chunk of his base salary into a signing bonus, thus making him more affordable for teams to claim.

But from Seattle's perspective, such a reworked contract wouldn't have been necessary to bring Beckham into the fold. The team currently has $11.973 million in cap space per ESPN's Field Yates, or more than enough room to fit in the remainder of the receiver's cap hit for the rest of the season. His contract also carries no dead cap hits beyond this year on the final two years of his contract, creating flexibility to trade or release him after the 2021 season concludes.

With that being said, Schneider has a history of re-working contracts after trades and executed such a maneuver after trading for defensive end Carlos Dunlap last season. A substantially smaller cap hit would obviously be viewed as a major plus when deciding whether or not to put in a claim for Beckham and it's possible he would have wanted to do a restructure after acquiring the player if the Browns hadn't already negotiated such a deal beforehand.

While the Seahawks already have two proven star receivers in DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, Carroll discussed at length the need for a third quality receiver after the team used a second-round pick on Dee Eskridge back in April. With the rookie still working back from a severe concussion, there's no question Beckham would be a massive upgrade over the rest of their receiving corps and would give them arguably the best trio of wideouts in the NFL catching passes from Russell Wilson.

When on top of his game, Beckham possesses elite athletic traits and can inflict damage on an opponent in a number of ways. He earned a reputation for making ridiculous one-handed grabs as a vertical threat on deep balls, but he also is capable of hitting home runs on slants and bubble screens with his ability to create after the catch. He also has factored into the run game on jet sweeps and reverses, which would appeal to offensive coordinator Shane Waldron.

Statistically, few receivers were better than Beckham was during his first three seasons with the New York Giants. Immediately emerging as a star, he racked up 91 receptions for 1,305 yards and 12 touchdowns as a rookie. He would surpass 90 receptions, 1,300 yards, and 10 touchdowns each of the next two seasons despite catching passes from an aging Eli Manning.

Of course, Beckham has dealt with durability issues throughout his career and his production hasn't always lived up to his talent level or the headaches he has caused off the field. He missed all but four games in 2017 with a fractured ankle and then forced his way out of New York after the 2018 campaign. Following one healthy season in Cleveland, he tore up his knee after only seven games in 2020 and missed the remainder of the year.

Since returning from reconstructive knee surgery in Week 3, Beckham has caught only 17 passes for 232 yards and hasn't score a single touchdown in six games for the Browns this season. He and Mayfield continued to have issues getting on the same page, as he caught only 17 of his 34 targets and averaged a career-low 6.8 yards per target. He wasn't much more efficient before his injury last year, catching 23 out of 43 targets for a 53 percent catch rate and 7.4 yards per target.

Since his antics have led to his departure from two franchises now and his production has waned since 2019, many teams will pass on Beckham, at least until he clears waivers. It's possible he will never be the same player he once was due to the cumulative effect of his injuries.

But following a 3-5 start, after choosing not to do anything at the deadline, the Seahawks are in a unique position to add a premium talent without surrendering any draft picks or destroying their salary cap in the process. They currently sit ninth on the waiver wire, far higher than they are accustomed to this time of year. They were 27th in the pecking order when they were awarded Gordon two years ago.

As they try to push their way back into playoff contention, while receiver is far from Seattle's biggest need, it wouldn't make any sense for Schneider not to put in a claim. Wilson wanted Brown added to the mix each of the past two seasons and no doubt will be advocating for the the team to make a run at Beckham, whose career could be revitalized simply by a change of scenery under a player-friendly coach in Carroll and catching passes from a superior quarterback with a superior cast around him.

Putting in a claim wouldn't ensure Beckham would become a Seahawk. If a team ahead of them on the wire claims him, then so be it. It happens. But choosing not to put a claim on him given their current situation in the standings and ample cap space available would be the latest signal Carroll's "always compete" philosophy has fallen by the wayside.