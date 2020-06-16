The Case For and Against Extending Seahawks LB K.J. Wright

K.J. Wright is one of the last remaining holdovers from the Seahawks' Super Bowl winning squad of 2013, a testament to his consistency, willingness to adapt, and presence in the locker room.

The former fourth-round pick has been counted out before, spending most of the 2018 season on the sidelines with an injury that prevented him from playing in all but six contests, including Seattle's playoff loss to Dallas in the Wild Card round.

With age creeping in as well as some key personnel moves the Seahawks have made recently, one must wonder about the future of the former Pro Bowl linebacker in Seattle beyond 2020.

The Case for Extending Wright

As mentioned, Wright is a model of consistency in an era of Seahawks football where so much has changed since he joined the squad after the 2011 draft.

Wright has played at least 15 games in a season in seven of his nine years in the league. The Mississippi State product has turned in five 100-plus tackle seasons in his last six campaigns, including a career high 132 during his age-30 season last year.

During his first eight seasons with the club, he picked off just two passes in 112 games. Last season, he reeled in a career-best three picks, more than doubling his career total. Some say his coverage skills are waning, but Wright allowed an 87.5 passer rating last year, better than Pro Bowl linebacker Jaylon Smith and All-Pro teammate Bobby Wagner.

In the last two seasons, Wright saved his best performance for the playoffs. In the Wild Card victory over the Eagles this past January, Wright notched five tackles, a tackle for loss, and a sack. In the Divisional Round, he was credited with seven tackles and 0.5 sacks against the Packers.

After spending most of the 2018 season sidelined with a knee injury, the majority of fans had written Wright off and were surprised when Seattle offered a two-year deal to return. The 30-year old rewarded the franchise and its fans with an unexpected but welcome career season in 2019.

Father Time is still undefeated and Wright's decline is imminent. However, if he produces in 2020 like he did last year, it would be very easy to justify a one-year deal for 2021.

The Case Against Extending Wright



Wright defied the odds last season, notching the best season of his nine-year career despite crossing the 30 years old threshold. However, he cannot hold off his decline forever. Injuries have plagued him in the last two seasons as he had shoulder surgery this offseason after missing 11 games in 2018 with a knee issue.

The Seahawks may have hastened the time frame of Wright's eventual departure with the selection of linebacker Jordyn Brooks in the first round of this past April's draft. Seattle has hinted at using the veteran in the SAM linebacker role, while general manager John Schneider hinted Brooks can immediately challenge for playing time at WILL linebacker, Wright's old position.

Seattle used their base defense, with three linebackers on the field, more often than any other team in the NFL last season. Odds would favor the Seahawks using it less in 2020, making room for just two linebackers on the field at a time, with one of those spots obviously belonging to Bobby Wagner.

Brooks is younger, cheaper, and faster than Wright and as Schneider indicated, he will compete for playing time from the get-go.

Wright could be owed up to $10 million including bonuses in 2020. If Brooks impresses early in camp and in preseason, the Seahawks may explore parting ways with Wright to avoid paying that number.

Even if the 2016 Pro Bowler turns in a solid campaign, Brooks progressing behind him means Seattle may look to the future and give their first round pick the nod moving forward, leaving Wright without a spot in 2021.

Conclusion

Wright's fate in Seattle likely depends on the progression of Brooks. The coaches have raved about the Texas Tech product and see him as the next great Seahawks linebacker.

If that holds true, as great as Wright has been throughout his career, there is little reason to offer an extension to the veteran beyond 2020.

If Brooks doesn't progress as fast as Seattle hopes, bringing back Wright for one more season may be a wise decision, providing stability and guidance to the younger defensive players. A one-year deal worth around $4 or 5 million would be worth exploring if Seattle feels it necessary.

Wright has done so much for Seattle on and off the field and his contributions should be celebrated. On the other hand, Brooks is the future at the linebacker position and his development should not be hindered by standing on the sideline.