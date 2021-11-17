The Seahawks' Organization Is Caught in Irons

As a last place team in the NFC West, things are looking bleak for the Seahawks this season. Unfortunately, there is plenty working against them for this season and beyond.

The city of Seattle prides itself in its nautical lifestyle. From the Washington State ferries that take workers and tourists from Seattle to places like Bainbridge Island and vice-versa, to the big cruise ships heading up to Alaska, to the various amounts of fishing, crabbing, clamming, and oyster farming around the Puget Sound area, it's hard to be near the "Emerald City" and not appreciate the influence of the maritime flavor.

Heck, just about every pro sports team in Seattle has a nautical flair, like the Seahawks, Mariners, Sounders and the newly minted Kraken of the NHL, in homage to the mystical sea monster.

When a boat is "caught in irons," it's never a good thing. By definition, it means: "the trapped condition a sailing ship finds itself in when the bow of the ship is headed into the wind and the ship has stalled and is unable to maneuver."

I am not a sailor myself, but I imagine it is a pretty helpless feeling to be unable to power the boat forward while facing the wind.

This certainly seems to describe the current state of the Seahawks' organization. For the better part of a decade, the wind was at the backs of the franchise, with the master and commander himself, John Schneider, pressing all the right buttons and finding smooth seas. The drafts from 2010 through 2012 were historically on the mark, as their nets were bursting with prosperous picks like Earl Thomas, Russell Okung, Kam Chancellor, Richard Sherman, K.J. Wright, Bruce Irvin, Bobby Wagner and, of course, Russell Wilson—all of whom contributed to bringing the first Super Bowl championship to Seattle.

Now, the nets are coming back more and more empty. The prized catches are gone and they are now pulling up underwhelming hauls such as Rashaad Penny and L.J. Collier. Is the jig up with Schneider, Pete Carroll and company?

The trade market has also failed to fill Seattle's sails with the wind necessary for progress. The boat might have started to take on water in the Jimmy Graham trade ahead of the 2015 season. It seemed like Seattle forgot who it was, dealing away its Pro Bowl center in Max Unger, who helped spearhead a vicious running attack ahead of Marshawn Lynch and getting the team to back-to-back Super Bowls. Graham had his moments, but did not live up to the massive hype he brought, and the team sprung leaks in other areas, including at offensive line, where Unger previously held strong.

In 2018, the Seahawks basically gave away a sixth-round pick for backup quarterback Brett Hundley, who, unsurprisingly with Wilson under center, never played a snap. It's not like sixth-round picks are not valuable, as Seattle found gems like Chris Carson, J.R. Sweezy, and Super Bowl MVP Malcolm Smith all in the sixth or later.

In 2019, Seattle dealt Jacob Martin, Barkevious Mingo and a 2020 third round pick for Pro Bowler Jadeveon Clowney. The former No. 1 overall pick underwhelmed in his lone season with the team, totaling just 3.0 sacks.

The big one came last year, when Schneider seemingly sold the fleet for All-Pro safety Jamal Adams, sending a first- and third-round pick from last April's draft as well as the first- and fourth-rounders from next year's for Adams' services. While Adams did set the single-season record for sacks by a defensive back last year with 9.5, he's had his struggles in coverage and has yet to record a sack in nine games this season.

Seattle is certainly "in irons" when it comes to a talent pool from drafting, as it did not select in the first round last year and will not this coming April without more major moves. It will have six picks in 2022, but just one earlier than the third round.

Then there is the weight of contracts and the salary cap. Those things can act as heavy chains creating drag, slowing even the fastest ships. Wilson's cap hit of $37 million takes up almost a fifth of the total cap space Seattle has to work with in 2022. Add in Wagner, Adams and Tyler Lockett and the total goes to just under $77 million. That's over a third of the team's cap space taken up by four players.

That also doesn't take into account the potential losses to free agency coming for the Seahawks, with players like Duane Brown, Quandre Diggs, Brandon Shell, and Ethan Pocic set to hit the market.

Not to mention, will Russell Wilson want to stick around to try and fix this mess? Will Seattle be looking for a new skipper to brave the storms and rough seas ahead?

The Seahawks handcuffed themselves and were unable to upgrade the team before last week's trade deadline. They lacked the draft capital and desirable, movable players to swing an impactful deal.

Now they are 3-6 with stormy seas ahead if they are to make any sort of playoff run. Hope is running in short supply following the offensive debacle in Green Bay, which was truly offensive to the eyes.

Without savvy moves and a steady hand on the helm, this ship could sink and sink in spectacularly unpleasant, fashion, like that of Robinson Crusoe. Is there a chance for a turnaround? So long as No. 3 is healthy, upright and himself, there is always a puncher's chance. But the Seahawks look very mortal. The small leaks in the boat may soon become gaping holes quickly filling the barge with water, if they haven't already.

Seattle cannot sit around and wait for the wind to change. The fans are getting cabin fever as the ship is stalling out. Grab a bucket or head to the lifeboats. Time, like patience, is running thin.