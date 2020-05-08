Way Too Early Rankings of Games on Seahawks 2020 Schedule

Making predictions about sporting events four months ahead of time is always a risky proposition. So much can change on rosters, including injuries, cuts, staff changes, benchings, and more.

Of course, with the current COVID-19 pandemic still a clear and present danger, this makes these things even more difficult to grasp. But now that we do know what the Seahawks are up against, it is time to start thinking about how the season could go.

My goal today is to identify the most difficult games on Seattle's schedule in 2020 with only a handful of variables available to us in a dynamic equation that can change at the drop of the hat. So, this won't be an easy task. It won't be made any easier by Seahawks knack for playing close games, nor the total lack of clarity on if fans will be allowed to attend games.

But those are the excuses and disclaimers I need to layout. With that out of the way, let's rank the 16 games from easiest on the schedule to hardest.

1. Week 14 vs. New York Jets

This will be the second consecutive home game for the Seahawks and the current Jets roster doesn't appear to be one that can threaten even a mediocre defense. With names like Le'Veon Bell and Jameson Crowder, they'll have some playmakers, but nobody who scares you physically. Denzel Mims could be the X-Factor in this game, but it is hard to fear an Adam Gase-led team at home.

2. Week 13 vs. New York Giants

The Jets narrowly "beat" out the Giants for the easiest game on the schedule, largely because the Seahawks will get to spend the whole week at home. Daniel Jones showed some promise and a healthy Saquon Barkley will be scary. I think the Giants are trending up but are still likely a bottom-dwelling team that should be beatable.

3. Week 15 at Washington Redskins

Unlike last season, the Seahawks have a nice, soft landing towards the back of their schedule, at least as far as we can tell. Going across the country in the winter can be a difficult trip, but unless we see a major improvement from Dwayne Haskins in his second season, it is tough to fear Washington, even with an improved defense.

4. Week 4 at Miami Dolphins

I'm a big fan of Brian Flores and Tua Tagovailoa and believe the Dolphins are setting themselves up to run the AFC East for the next half-decade, but not until next year. Going to the humidity in Florida in early October won't be a picnic and Miami has added a lot of talent this offseason, but they are a year away from being a serious threat.

5. Week 2 vs. New England Patriots (SNF)

After jetting off to Atlanta to open their season, the Seahawks home opener will be in prime time against a Tom Brady-less Patriots team. It is hard to imagine many fans will be in the stadiums, which could mitigate a home field advantage, but it is hard to imagine Jarrett Stidham beating Seattle in his second career start. You have to be careful with Bill Belichick, so this is by no means a gimme, but none of the games going forward will be.

6. Week 1 at Atlanta Falcons

Speaking of starting the season in Atlanta, this is a fascinating matchup. After Seattle jumped out to a major lead in Atlanta last year only to almost blow a 28-point lead, many assumed Dan Quinn was out of a job. But Atlanta finished strong last year, even beating San Francisco on the road for an impressive victory. Oh yeah, and Atlanta has some dudes named Matt Ryan, Todd Gurley, Julio Jones, and Calvin Ridley at their healthiest. Yeah, this game could a "first to 40 wins" type of game.

7. Week 5 vs. Minnesota Vikings (SNF)

These two teams have played some truly memorable games in recent years. The Vikings will look different without Everson Griffen, Stefon Diggs, Xavier Rhodes, and more, but they had a nice draft and Kirk Cousins isn't a slouch. Seattle's new run defense will get a big test against Dalvin Cook and Alexander Mattison, which could lead to some explosive scores being put up by both offenses.

8. Week 9 at Buffalo Bills

The Bills are the likely favorites to win the AFC East and Seattle has to travel across the country for a 10 AM game. I feel more optimistic about this game than the Minnesota game, thanks in large part to the erratic accuracy of Josh Allen, but there are a lot of unfavorable matchups going against Seattle for this one.

9. Week 3 vs. Dallas Cowboys

Take the remaining eight games and put them in whatever order you'd like. All of these games are potential losses and more than likely, one-score games. I put this game ahead of some others because it is at home, early in the season and is the second of back-to-back home games. Dak Prescott's contract is still up in the air, but I wouldn't hold my breath there and the combination of Ezekiel Elliot, Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup, and CeeDee Lamb will be a great test for Seattle's secondary.

10. Week 16 vs. LA Rams

I don't know if the Rams got better this offseason but I know the offense they run has continued to give Pete Carroll and Ken Norton fits. Jared Goff is just an average quarterback who will have to try to survive without Todd Gurley and Brandin Cooks. An aging offensive line could be the difference in this Week 16 matchup in Seattle.

11. Week 7 at Arizona Cardinals

Going to Arizona has been like an extra home game to the Seahawks for most of the past decade, but Kyler Murray is the real deal and will now have a full season of Kenyan Drake to work with and a wide receiver core that includes DeAndre Hopkins, Christian Kirk, and Larry Fitzgerald.

12. Week 11 vs. Arizona Cardinals

Everything I said above still applies, but the shortened week gives the second matchup against the Cardinals the edge. Oh, and they've been inexplicably dominant at CenturyLink Field over the years as well.

13. Week 12 at Philadelphia Eagles (MNF)

Going on the road for Monday Night Football is tough. Traveling across the country makes it harder. Going up against a revamped Philly defense that gave Seattle fits twice last year certainly kicks it up another level. The crazy thing about the Seahawks schedule this year is that you could tell me I should swap places with Minnesota or Dallas, and I wouldn't even argue with you.

14. Week 10 at LA Rams

Remember those things I said about the Rams offense versus the Seahawks defense? Yeah they still apply and Seattle will have another game four days after this one, so expect some guys to be held out in this game.

15. Week 8 vs. San Francisco 49ers

It's your hated rival and Super Bowl runner-ups. It is going to be physical. It will be chippy. And there may not be a home field advantage if fans still can't be in the stands. It is going to be as fun of a game as there will be on the schedule and could play a huge factor in determining the importance of Week 17.

16. Week 17 at San Francisco 49ers

It's your rival on the road to close out a long season in which you have a Week 6 bye week. For the record, San Francisco's bye week is Week 11, so they should be significantly more well-rested than Seattle. Winning the home game in Week 8 could prove critical as this game may very well determine the NFC West champion, just like in 2019. This game has the same issues as the first matchup in Week 8 with one major difference: you have to travel to their place.