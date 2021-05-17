Which Seahawks Free Agents Remain and How Likely Are Any of Them to Return

With more roster moves inevitably on the way between now and the start of the regular season, Ty Dane Gonzalez looks at the Seahawks' remaining free agents and which ones could return to Seattle.

Now that safety Lano Hill has found a new home in Carolina, there are 11 free agents remaining who finished the 2020 season with the Seahawks. Aside from Hill, they've lost cornerbacks Shaquill Griffin and Quinton Dunbar, defensive tackle Jarran Reed (a cap casualty), tight end Jacob Hollister, receiver David Moore, and a few other back-of-the-roster types. Overall, a pretty good result for a team that entered the offseason with one of the worst cap situations in the entire NFL.

While their 90-man roster is currently full following a barrage of undrafted free agency signings and waiver-wire claims, general manager John Schneider and his staff are constantly working to make their team better. As of this writing, there are still 124 days to go until the Seahawks have to cut their roster down to 53 players. There's sure to be quite a few more roster tweaks to be made between now and then, and it stands to reason there may be a reunion or two in Seattle's future.

They haven't been shy to link back up with some of their former players this offseason, both from 2020 and even later. So far, they've been able to retain running backs Chris Carson and Alex Collins, defensive ends Benson Mayowa and Carlos Dunlap, center Ethan Pocic, and tackle Cedric Ogbuehi, to name a few. And it may not stop there.

LB K.J. Wright

This is the big one on most Seahawks fans' minds. Wright remains unsigned despite a whirlwind of rumors and stellar back-to-back campaigns in his age 30 and 31 seasons. Schneider and head coach Pete Carroll have been open about keeping the option of reuniting with their longtime linebacker on the table, and it makes the most sense for both sides on paper. Wright doesn't have an obvious fit aside from Seattle now that Dallas has solidified its linebacking corps through the draft, and Seattle still has a need at strongside linebacker. Carroll has been impressed with Darrell Taylor's transition to the spot in rookie minicamp, and still believes Cody Barton could factor into the position as well, but a reunion with Wright would be the cherry on top of the team's defensive overhaul.

Likelihood: 65%

DE Damontre Moore

Despite serving a suspension for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances, Moore was a solid rotational pass rusher and special teams player in his second stint with the Seahawks last year. Moore could be a strong insurance policy to lean on if new acquisition Aldon Smith's ongoing legal issues keep him from playing a single down in Seattle.

Likelihood: 30%

LB Bruce Irvin

If it's not Wright, perhaps the Seahawks turn to a more affordable option in Irvin to fill their SAM linebacker opening. Tearing his ACL against the Patriots in Week 2 last year, the 2012 first-round pick out of West Virginia has said he would retire if Seattle doesn't extend him an opportunity to come back. Whether he follows through on that promise or not remains to be seen, but it feels likely the Seahawks would stick with Taylor and Barton if they fail to land Wright. Irvin, however, is looking pretty spry in his recovery.

Likelihood: 20%

TE Luke Willson

After shortly toying with the idea of retirement, Willson wants to keep playing in 2021. Starting the 2020 season with the Seahawks, the Canadian native wound up on the Ravens for a short period of time following his November release, then later returned to the Pacific Northwest where he was activated for the team's wild-card loss against the Rams. Seattle only has five tight ends on its active roster at the moment, with just three clear locks for the 53-man squad. Keeping more than three at a time hasn't been a rarity for the Seahawks in the past, so it certainly makes sense to add more depth, especially if injuries crop up. Willson and his blocking prowess would be a solid fit given how this roster is currently situated.

Likelihood: 15%

G Chance Warmack

Warmack signed with the Seahawks last year, but opted out of the season due to concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. Now two full seasons removed from his last game action, the 29-year old Warmack is still looking to make his way back to the NFL. He visited Seattle in April, but the team appears all but set in its depth along the offensive line.

Likelihood: 5%

LB Shaquem Griffin

While the Seahawks non-tendered Griffin with the thought he'd follow his brother down to Jacksonville, that hasn't happened. Rumors have indicated he's close to landing with a new team as a full-time pass rusher, but nothing has come of it so far. Perhaps Seattle could circle back if no clarity is given on Aldon Smith's situation, though it seems unlikely.

Likelihood: < 5%

CB Neiko Thorpe

Thorpe has been a mainstay in Seattle and one of its consistent team-voted captains, but he hasn't been able to stay healthy as of late and the Seahawks have added a few prospects with upside as special teams gunners. Never say 'never' in regards to a depth move, but it would seem Thorpe's accomplished tenure in the Pacific Northwest has come to an end.

Likelihood: < 5%

DE Branden Jackson

Suffering a scary head injury in one of the Seahawks' two mock games last summer, it's possible Jackson will never be able to play football again. Carroll and his staff have spoken highly of Jackson in the past, however, so if he is able to get the green light to continue his playing career, Seattle will likely come calling.

Likelihood: < 5%

RB Bo Scarbrough: < 1%

RB Patrick Carr: < 1%

CB Jayson Stanley: < 1%