Who Would Fans Pick If They Conducted Seahawks 2022 Draft?

Taking over for general manager John Schneider, a rabid fan base with quite the social media presence opted to sit pat with all eight of Seattle's picks to bring in a new draft class they hope will vault the team back into contention quickly.

On April 28, the 2022 NFL Draft will kick off in Las Vegas with the Seahawks holding eight selections, including four in the first three rounds. Two of those selections arrived as part of a blockbuster deal that sent quarterback Russell Wilson to the Broncos last month.

Armed with more draft capital than Seattle has had to work with in years, including a top-10 pick for the first time since 2010, there's no question this is a critical draft for general manager John Schneider and coach Pete Carroll as they aim to reload the roster in quick order. If they fail to land impact players with most of those selections, it's not an overreaction to say the team could be set back for several years and jobs could be on the line.

Keeping that in mind, it shouldn't come as a surprise at all that Seahawks fans have been even more active than usual doing their research on prospects and conducting hundreds of mock drafts looking at every possible outcome for their team. Which begs the question: what would they do if they were in Schneider's shoes?

Putting that question to the test, I polled fans via Twitter with four prospects to choose from for each of Seattle's eight selections, giving them 10 minutes to vote on who they would select and chat with others before making a final decision. Along the way, several trades were pitched through the Draft Network simulator, but none of them were approved with fans tending to want to sit pat to pick the best players available.

How did the draft wind up turning out? Offering up personal grades and insight on each selection, here's a look at the Seahawks 2022 draft class as selected by the dedicated fans themselves.