With No Preseason Games Likely, What Should Seahawks Fans Look For?

It appears the NFL Players Association has "won" on many issues related to starting training camp amid the COVID-19 pandemic, including the elimination of all four preseason games. But with closed practices and no exhibition games, Seahawks fans will not have access to as much information as they are accustomed to. They won't be able to see the team play, except perhaps on a social media stream, until they (hopefully) kick off the regular season on September 13.

Without the ability for fans to scout with their eyes, they'll instead be relying on whatever information they can glean from beat reporters and those connected with the team. It will be different and it will be more difficult to follow. But there are certain items worth watching for from the scarce reports we do get. What should you be on the lookout for?

Who are Seattle's starting defensive ends?

The defensive line is perhaps the biggest concern from Seahawks fans entering the 2020 season and without any visual confirmation of improvement, we won't know what to expect. Yes, the Seahawks did address their pass rushing deficiency this offseason, bringing back former first-round pick Bruce Irvin as well as Benson Mayowa and trading up in the second round for Darrell Taylor.

But fans are rightfully hesitant to categorize these moves as upgrades after potentially losing Jadeveon Clowney, who still remains unsigned. Without the ability to watch the group play, fans will be left guessing what the rotation will look like. But they may get some clues from practice.

Seeing which players start at LEO and 5-tech should start to give fans an idea of who is flashing the most in practice. The heavy favorites are likely going to be Mayowa at LEO and Rasheem Green at 5-tech. But if that changes, it likely points to some serious progression from either L.J. Collier or Taylor. Watching the reports on who is getting the most reps with the first team will be fascinating.

What is the role for Jordyn Brooks?

Watching high draft picks play large chunks of the preseason is one of the few selling points for otherwise meaningless games. But without those games, Seahawks fans will have to wait to get their eyes on Seattle's controversial first-round pick in Texas Tech linebacker Jordyn Brooks. But practice reports will tell us quite a bit for how Seattle plans to use him.

Pay attention to where Brooks is getting most of his reps. Is he playing more strongside or weakside linebacker? Is he getting long runs in the middle behind Bobby Wagner? What is the discrepancy between his reps and KJ Wright's? Or Bruce Irvin's? If Brooks is getting most of his reps in the middle, it may signal that Seattle plans to redshirt him. But if he is challenging Irvin or Wright for reps right away, it's a good sign that the young player is a serious contender to potentially start in Week 1.

How much linebacker is Bruce Irvin playing?

It's nice to have Irvin back in Seattle. But what is his role? It initially sounded like Irvin was brought in as a third-down specialist, somebody who would rush the quarterback in obvious passing situations. But coach Pete Carroll has stated he is going to get a long look at strongside linebacker, which is a bit puzzling after selecting Brooks in the first round.

Seattle played a lot of base defense in 2019 and based on personnel moves, it doesn't look like they are ready to make a full 180 from that decision in 2020. If so, having as much speed on the field as possible seems optimal, and while Irvin is still quite dynamic as a 32-year old, he isn't as explosive as the younger Brooks. This will start to become more clear as we get later into camp. I would expect to see Seattle fade Irvin in favor of the younger Brooks, but it is definitely something worth monitoring.

Which players are actually on the field practicing?

It seems simple but the daily practice report is still important. Players coming off of major injuries like Chris Carson, Rashaad Penny, and Will Dissly are critical to the Seahawks' success. The sooner they return to the field and practice, the better their odds of playing in Week 1.

When it comes to Penny and Dissly specifically, keep track of how often they practice and how often they're full participants. Is Dissly practicing on a limited basis every other day? That's probably not a good sign.

In addition to the returning injured players, recent reports suggest Quinton Dunbar has been given permission to report to camp while dealing with alleged armed robbery charges in Florida. But will the NFL put him on the commissioner's exempt list? How much he's able to participate will be interesting to watch.