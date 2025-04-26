All Seahawks

Jalen Milroe: Film room for athletic but erratic new Seattle Seahawks quarterback

The Seahawks see Jalen Milroe as a pure quarterback - not a Taysom HIll type.

Tim Weaver

Dec 31, 2024; Tampa, FL, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) warms up before the ReliaQuest Bowl against the Michigan Wolverines at Raymond James Stadium.
Despite taking a guard with their first pick, the Seattle Seahawks have managed to put together a pretty fascinating class so far in the 2025 NFL draft. While they still have five more picks to make on Day 3, Seattle has managed to land some superb talents, ranging from the top interior OL prospect in the class to a freaky-fast reincarnation of Kam Chancellor. They've also added a serious vertical threat at tight end.

The headliner is of course last night's late pick of Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe with the 92nd overall pick which they scored from Seattle from the las Vegas Raiders in the Geno Smith trade. While it made sense to use it on a developmental quarterback, it's difficult to imagine a QB more different stylistically from Smith than Milroe.

Whereas Seattle's former starter won with precision accuracy, aggressiveness and a necessarily super-quick release, Milroe relies on his obscene athleticism, speed and awesome arm power. If you haven't had the chance to see him in action, here's your opportunity. Here's a look at every game from Milroe that we could find on Youtube.

Jalen Milroe vs. Georgia

Jalen Milroe vs. South Carolina

Jalen Milroe vs. Wisconsin

Jalen Milroe vs. Vanderbilt

Jalen Milroe vs. Tennessee

Jalen Milroe at Senior Bowl

