Jalen Milroe: Film room for athletic but erratic new Seattle Seahawks quarterback
Despite taking a guard with their first pick, the Seattle Seahawks have managed to put together a pretty fascinating class so far in the 2025 NFL draft. While they still have five more picks to make on Day 3, Seattle has managed to land some superb talents, ranging from the top interior OL prospect in the class to a freaky-fast reincarnation of Kam Chancellor. They've also added a serious vertical threat at tight end.
The headliner is of course last night's late pick of Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe with the 92nd overall pick which they scored from Seattle from the las Vegas Raiders in the Geno Smith trade. While it made sense to use it on a developmental quarterback, it's difficult to imagine a QB more different stylistically from Smith than Milroe.
Whereas Seattle's former starter won with precision accuracy, aggressiveness and a necessarily super-quick release, Milroe relies on his obscene athleticism, speed and awesome arm power. If you haven't had the chance to see him in action, here's your opportunity. Here's a look at every game from Milroe that we could find on Youtube.
Jalen Milroe vs. Georgia
Jalen Milroe vs. South Carolina
Jalen Milroe vs. Wisconsin
Jalen Milroe vs. Vanderbilt
Jalen Milroe vs. Tennessee
Jalen Milroe at Senior Bowl
