3 Free Agents Seahawks Could Consider Replacing Rashaad Penny

On the heels of the announcement Rashaad Penny will miss the remainder of the 2019 season with a torn left ACL, the Seahawks plan to move forward with C.J. Prosise and rookie Travis Homer filling the void behind starter Chris Carson.

But given Prosise’s lengthy injury history and Homer’s lack of experience, Seattle would be wise to consider adding another back to the mix with three games left to play.

With 14 weeks down, there aren’t many options available on the free agent scrap heap. Veterans such as Alfred Morris and Doug Martin remain unsigned, but they’re at the end of their respective careers and haven’t been picked up for a reason.

On the flip side, these three backs with prior ties to Seattle who could be worth a flier as a backfield insurance policy to close out the season.

Marshawn Lynch

Okay, I threw this on here first to ensure you were reading… Lynch is a free agent, but there’s no way he’s returning from retirement a third time. And at 33 years old, he’d be a shell of his former self anyway and made it clear he'd only play again in Oakland.

Thomas Rawls

Starting with a disclaimer, I would be stunned if the Seahawks actually re-signed Rawls. He missed a bunch of games due to injury in his final two years with the team and rather than bring him back at a cheap price, the organization allowed him to walk in free agency. Coach Pete Carroll never elaborated on what went wrong, but things didn’t work out as hoped after a strong rookie season. He’s appeared in one game over the past two years and has been a free agent since the Jaguars released him in August, so his stock has never been lower.

However, Rawls’ powerful running style fits Seattle’s offense well and he’s only 26 years old. Without a single carry since the 2017 season, he should have fresh legs and he’ll be motivated to prove to other teams that he can still play. Back in 2015, the Seahawks brought back Christine Michael (ironically after Rawls broke his ankle) and he was able to give the team a shot in the arm down the stretch. Why couldn’t Rawls have a similar impact getting a handful of carries to take a load off Carson?

Rod Smith

Similar to Rawls, Smith signed with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent out of Ohio State in 2015. Though he didn’t make the opening day roster, he earned a promotion from the practice squad and appeared in one game, rushing twice for five yards. The coaching staff liked what they saw, but he was claimed off waivers by the Cowboys, where he spent the last three seasons as a backup behind Ezekiel Elliott. He ran for 359 yards and five touchdowns during the 2017 and 2018 seasons and added 28 receptions out of the backfield.

The 27-year Smith played in three games for the Titans earlier this year before being released in November and hasn’t been signed since. But he’d be an intriguing addition for the Seahawks because of his special teams value. He made nine tackles for the Cowboys last year and could contribute in that capacity while providing another capable back behind Carson.

Xavier Turner

Back in August, Turner became a noteworthy story for the Seahawks when he played in a preseason game less than 24 hours after being signed. The former Tarleton State product performed well in exhibition games, rushing 17 times for 71 yards before eventually being cut. Some thought he might end up on Seattle’s practice squad, but that never happened.

Currently a free agent, the 5-foot-10, 226-pound Turner is already familiar with Seattle’s offense after appearing in all four preseason games and he’s already proven he can get acclimated quickly. Even if he’s not active for game day, it would give the team flexibility in case Prosise or Homer suffers an injury.