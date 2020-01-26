SeahawkMaven
Top Stories
Podcasts
News
Game Day

Seeking Stars, Which Pro Bowlers Could Seahawks Pursue in Free Agency?

CorbinSmithNFL

Led by quarterback Russell Wilson, the Seahawks won 11 regular season games, returned to the playoffs for the seventh time in eight seasons, and advanced to the NFC Divisional Round for the first time in three seasons.

Unfortunately, Seattle came up short pursuing a return to the Super Bowl. Since dropping a 28-23 decision to Green Bay earlier this month, Wilson hasn't been quiet about the team's inability to make a deeper playoff run being viewed as unacceptable.

"We got to find ways to get better. We got to find ways to get past just the first or second round of playoffs and get to the final push," Wilson said the day after Seattle's season-ending loss. "That’s the reality. I know that’s why I play the game. I know that’s why a lot of guys in this locker room try to play for that and everything else. We got to get better and we will try to do everything we can to figure that out."

During an interview with ESPN at the Pro Bowl earlier this week, Wilson campaigned for general manager John Schneider and coach Pete Carroll to get more "superstars" to Seattle in an effort to get the team over the hump.

"I think we need a couple more. Jadeveon [Clowney] is a big-time guy that we would love to get back on our football team. He was so good in the locker room. He brought so many just havoc plays to the field. Hopefully, we can get a few other players there on the defense. Then also on offense, we have a great offense, but I think we can always add more pieces. I think that's going to be the part that's going to be great with John Schneider and Pete Carroll, as well, in terms of this offseason's free agency. Free agency is very, very key to getting those superstars on your team and try to get great players that can fill the space."

According to OverTheCap.com, the Seahawks enter the offseason with an estimated $59.4 million in available cap space, providing the financial flexibility to try to re-sign Clowney and pursue other marquee free agents.

Looking ahead to free agency, these five Pro Bowlers could be potential targets to fulfill Wilson's wishes of improving Seattle's roster in 2020.

Amari Cooper

USATSI_11948339
Receiver isn't Seattle's greatest need, but Russell Wilson would welcome adding Amari Cooper to the mix.

Seattle already has a dynamic receiving duo in Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf, but there’s a major drop off on the depth chart behind them. David Moore didn’t make the year three jump the organization hoped for, Malik Turner battled through drop issues late in the season, and Jaron Brown won’t be a top priority to re-sign.

After trading a first-round pick to the Raiders for him, the chances of the Cowboys letting Cooper walk seem remote at best. He's coming off an excellent season with 79 receptions for 1,189 yards and eight touchdowns. However, Dallas still has to sign quarterback Dak Prescott to a long-term deal, which may open the door for Cooper to hit free agency. If that happens, the Seahawks should at least explore the possibility of signing him to form one of the league's most dangerous receiving trios. The cost may be prohibitive, however, as he's expected to push for close to $20 million per year.

Austin Hooper

This name shouldn’t come as a surprise, as the Seahawks have already been linked to Hooper by Pro Football Network insider Tony Pauline. Seattle will be counting on Will Dissly bouncing back from a ruptured Achilles tendon, but even if he’s back healthy, the tight end group could use reinforcements. Ed Dickson likely won’t be back after missing the entire 2019 season and Luke Willson will be a free agent as well.

Coming off the best season of his career, Hooper has caught over 140 passes over the past two seasons in Atlanta. At 6-foot-6, 254 pounds, he’s a serviceable blocker and would instantly add another viable weapon to Seattle’s aerial attack. Coupled with a healthy Dissly, the Seahawks could have one of the best tight end tandems in the game to take pressure off of Lockett and Metcalf.

Brandon Scherff

USATSI_11231994
One of the strongest players in the NFL, Brandon Scherff would add a mauling presence to Seattle's front line.

Along with figuring out who will start at right tackle next season, bolstering the left guard spot wouldn’t be a bad idea for the Seahawks either. Veteran Mike Iupati could come back on another one-year deal, but he’s battled injuries and he will turn 33 years old before next season. Phil Haynes showed potential in a playoff loss at Green Bay, but he hasn’t played a single regular season snap in his career.

Considering the aforementioned options, Scherff might be the best option if Seattle wants to prioritize spending to improve the offensive line. He’s a powerful, mauling run blocker who would instantly make life easier for running backs Chris Carson and Rashaad Penny and per Pro Football Focus, he allowed just one sack in 2019. Even if his asking price exceeds $12 million per year, he’d be an outstanding fit for Mike Solari’s line.

Chris Jones

USATSI_13649524
Chris Jones has emerged as an elite pass rusher with 24.5 sacks for the Chiefs over the past two seasons.

Last April, the Seahawks dealt defensive end Frank Clark to the Chiefs for a first-round pick and a future second-round pick. While the trade helped general manager John Schneider turn four draft picks into 11 new players, the team’s pass rush suffered tremendously without Clark, finishing second-to-last in the NFL in sacks last season.

There could be a number of options on the free agent market capable of solving that problem, with Jones being the most intriguing. The 6-foot-6, 310-pound defensive tackle has been among the most productive pass rushers in the league over the past two seasons, producing 24.5 sacks and 49 quarterback hits. He’s going to command close to $20 million per year, but if Jadeveon Clowney isn’t re-signed, Seattle should aggressively pursue Jones.

Matt Judon

USATSI_13850757
Playing outside linebacker in Baltimore, Matt Judon averaged seven sacks per season from 2017-2019.

As part of the deal to acquire Clowney, the Seahawks dealt second-year edge rusher Jacob Martin to the Texans and struggled to find a situational replacement at the LEO defensive end spot. Shaquem Griffin flashed some potential in that role during the second half of the season, but the team needs an every-down player at the position.

While Yannick Ngakoue may be the biggest name available, he’s also going to be the most expensive. Judon may present a cheaper alternative that fits into Seattle’s budget and provides similar production. The former fifth-round pick out of Grand Valley State has transformed into a quality NFL pass rusher, racking up 9.5 sacks and 33 quarterback hits in 2019. At 6-foot-3, 261 pounds, he has the size to play the LEO spot and with at least 7.0 sacks in each of the past three years, he would be a superb complement to Clowney.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson Building Hall of Fame Resume

There’s been much debate about whether or not now-retired quarterback Eli Manning should be immortalized among the game’s elite. But looking at his numbers through eight seasons, Wilson already looks well on his way to having his bust in Canton.

CorbinSmithNFL

by

12thMan1981MoDaD

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson Abdicates Pro Bowl Starting Role for Drew Brees

In a generous gesture to one of the NFL's best quarterbacks, Wilson will give up his starting spot to Brees for Sunday's all-star exhibition match.

CorbinSmithNFL

Senior Bowl Risers Highlight Latest Seahawks 7-Round Mock Draft

Seattle adds much-needed talent in the trenches on both sides of the ball while also supplementing the offense with a couple dynamic play makers and adding two quality cornerbacks to push Shaquill Griffin and Tre Flowers.

Dan Viens

Ranking Seahawks Top 5 Positional Needs Entering 2020

Fixing the pass rush remains Seattle’s first and foremost priority, but despite making the divisional round, this team still has plenty of other areas that could use an upgrade in coming months.

CorbinSmithNFL

by

SeaHokie31

Is it Time for Seahawks to Part Ways with Ken Norton Jr.?

Well-respected by players, replacing Norton wouldn’t sit well with everyone. But after his defense regressed in nearly every category last season, does Seattle have a choice?

CorbinSmithNFL

by

Seahawk

Russell Wilson indicating Seahawks need to add "superstars" this offseason. Who would you like to see come to Seattle? …

CorbinSmithNFL

What are your expectations for Poona Ford in year three? …

CorbinSmithNFL

by

CorbinSmithNFL

3 Seahawks Poised to Earn First Pro Bowl in 2020

Joining Russell Wilson in Orlando, Shaquill Griffin will play in his first Pro Bowl for the Seahawks on Sunday. Which players have the best chance to earn their first trip to the NFL’s marquee exhibition event next season?

CorbinSmithNFL

Analysis: Forecasting Future for Seahawks 4 Restricted Free Agents

While the process isn't quite as simple as unrestricted free agency, Seattle should have some fairly easy calls to make designating tenders on several restricted free agents, including tight end Jacob Hollister.

CorbinSmithNFL

by

Dillon88

Locked On Seahawks (1/24/20) - Does Pro Bowl Serve as Recruiting Grounds for Pete Carroll?

While Carroll is soaking up the opportunity to coach the league's best at the Pro Bowl, could his energetic personality inadvertently persuade an impending free agent to come to Seattle?

CorbinSmithNFL