5 Seahawks Named to NFL's 2010s All-Decade Team

With voting by the NFL and Pro Football Hall of Fame finalized, five members of the Seahawks were announced as selections for the NFL's 2010s All-Decade Team on Monday.

It's a fitting conclusion following the most successful decade in Seattle's franchise history, as the team made the playoffs in eight of the 10 seasons, won two NFC Championships, and captured its first Super Bowl title.

Here's a look at the Seahawks five members of the 2010s All-Decade squad.

Marshawn Lynch

Named to the All-Decade team as one of the four best running backs during the 2010s, Lynch is joined by five-time Pro Bowler and ageless wonder Frank Gore, two-time All-Pro LeSean McCoy, and former MVP Adrian Peterson.

Lynch, of course, did just about all of his damage as a member of the Seahawks after being acquired via trade from the Bills in October 2010. He amassed 6,381 rushing yards and 58 touchdowns in Seattle during the decade.

Beast Mode's regular season accomplishments tell only part of the story. From the historic "Beast Quake" touchdown rumble against the Saints in 2010 to his dominance through the 2013 and 2014 Super Bowl runs, Lynch collected 970 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns in the playoffs, the latter being fourth-best in NFL history.

Lynch continues to build a Hall of Fame resume and he accumulated 75 percent of his 10,000-plus rushing yards during the 2010s, primarily doing so in a Seattle uniform.

Bobby Wagner

Wagner was named one of the six linebackers to the historic team. Accompanying Wagner is Chandler Jones, Luke Kuechly, Khalil Mack, Von Miller and Patrick Willis.

Coming to the Seahawks in the second round of their loaded 2012 draft class, Wagner made an immediate impression. Now with six Pro Bowl selections and five First-Team All-Pro selections, Wagner is clearly one of the most decorated defenders in the entire decade.

The former Utah State product became Seattle's all-time leader in tackles (1,075) during the 2019 season. The 29 year-old just posted his third career season of at least 140 tackles and for the second time in his career, he led the NFL in that category.

Like Lynch, Wagner has a resume worthy of a bust in Canton. He's under contract for three more seasons and should continue to keep climbing the NFL's career tackles list.

Richard Sherman

Sherman also came to the Seahawks via the draft as a fifth round selection in 2011. A relatively unheralded prospect who changed over from receiver at Stanford, he quickly become the best cornerbacks in all of football.

In 2012, he hauled in a stellar eight interceptions, earned the first of what has become five Pro Bowl selections, and was voted to his first of three First-Team All-Pro squads.

The Compton, California native's time in Seattle was unforgettable, punctuated by a Super Bowl championship in 2013. Leading the NFL with eight interceptions, he gave a riveting speech about how he was the best cornerback in the game after beating San Francisco in the NFC Championship game.

Despite 2014 ending in heartbreaking fashion, Sherman led the team to its second straight Super Bowl appearance with 57 tackles and four picks.

Relationships soured as Sherman suffered a torn Achilles tendon during the 2017 season, leading to his eventual release. In classic Sherman fashion, he immediately signed with Seattle's hated rivals in San Francisco. In 2019, Sherman returned to Pro Bowl form and led the 49ers to a Super Bowl appearance.

Earl Thomas

Thomas was one of three safeties named to the squad, along with Eric Weddle and Eric Berry. Unfortunately, Kam Chancellor was snubbed and omitted from the group.

Thomas was selected 14th overall out of Texas in the 2010 draft and became an instant starter. Like the rest of the "Legion of Boom," Thomas hit his stride in 2012, earning his first Pro Bowl and First-Team All-Pro selections.

Through 10 seasons, Thomas has now amassed seven Pro Bowls and three First-Team All-Pro nods.

In the Super Bowl-winning season of 2013, Thomas collected 105 tackles, which is astounding for a safety, along with five interceptions. The Texas native's elite coverage and ball-hawking skills made him one of the most feared defensive backs of the entire decade.

Like Sherman, Thomas and Seattle did not see eye-to-eye in contract negotiations and after a devastating leg injury ended his 2018 campaign early, Thomas sought employment elsewhere and landed in Baltimore.

He made his seventh Pro Bowl with the Ravens in 2019 with 49 tackles and two interceptions.

Thomas played nearly the entire decade in Seattle and should be considered one of the best defensive backs to ever play for the Seahawks.

Pete Carroll

Perhaps the highest honor of this team announcement went to coach Pete Carroll. Only two head coaches were named to the All-Decade team and Carroll joined six-time Super Bowl champion coach Bill Belichick from the Patriots.

Carroll came to Seattle from USC after leading the Trojans to two national championships. He quickly turned around a floundering franchise, leading them to a playoff victory in 2010 despite having a 7-9 record.

Carroll's teams established a fierce reputation for ruthless defense, which became known as the "Legion of Boom." He led Seattle to its first ever Super Bowl championship in 2013 on the shoulders of that mighty defense.

He did what only Belichick and the Patriots could do all decade long and that was bring a team to a second straight Super Bowl.

Despite the crushing loss, Carroll and the Seahawks did not fade far afterwards, making the playoffs in four of the next five seasons after the defeat in Super Bowl XLIX.

His teams showed resilience that is unmatched. Players clearly love playing for the young-hearted 68 year-old. In his 10 years as head coach, the Seahawks have made the playoffs in all but two seasons and won the NFC West division four times.

Carroll rightfully earned the title of the best head coach in the NFC of the decade.