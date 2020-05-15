Attorney: Affidavits Confirm Seahawks CB Quinton Dunbar Wasn't Involved in Armed Robbery

Close to 24 hours after the Miramar Police Department issued an arrest warrant for Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar, his attorney Michael Grieco indicated his client has obtained five written testimonies confirming he wasn't involved in a supposed armed robbery on May 13.

As reported by David Ovalle of the Miami Herald, Greico said, "All of the affidavits indicate my client is innocent.”

Dunbar, 27, allegedly participated as a cohort with Giants cornerback Deandre Baker and an unnamed man stealing cash, watches, and other valuable property at a party in Miramar, Florida on Wednesday night. On the police report, multiple witnesses claimed Dunbar was helping him, though several told authorities he didn't have a firearm.

After reportedly bailing the party in individual vehicles, Baker and Dunbar are sought after by the Miramar police for their involvement. According to Greico, though he gave the affidavits to the Broward State Attorney’s Office, authorities still are demanding Dunbar turn himself in despite this latest revelation.

Per Tania Rues, Miramar Police Department public relations officer, Dunbar's arrest warrant stands, but they are welcome to new information from witnesses if it becomes available.

Aggravated by how the police department has handled the situation, including tagging the Seahawks in a tweet announcing his arrest warrant, Greico told Ovalle, "I have never in my career seen a police department so excited about arresting a celebrity,”

Greico wouldn't comment on when or if Dunbar would surrender to authorities and no information has been provided in regard to Baker.

When news broke on Thursday, the Seahawks released a statement on social media, tweeting, “We are aware of the situation involving Quinton Dunbar and still gathering information. We will defer all further comment to league investigators and local authorities.”

Originally signing with the Redskins as an undrafted free agent, Dunbar, a Miami native, changed positions and eventually became a starting cornerback for the team. With one year left on his deal, the Seahawks traded a fifth-round pick to acquire him in March.

This is a developing story and we will continue to post updates as more information becomes available.