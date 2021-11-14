Skip to main content
    • November 14, 2021
    Al Woods, L.J. Collier Active For Seahawks Week 10 Clash vs. Packers

    As expected, Russell Wilson and Dee Eskridge will both suit up after being activated from injured reserve on Friday, while Cody Barton's absence leaves the team short-handed at linebacker.
    Aiming for their first victory at Lambeau Field since 1999, the Seahawks will be as close to full strength as they have been in weeks with quarterback Russell Wilson and receiver Dee Eskridge back in action following injured reserve stints.

    Aside from linebacker Cody Barton, who missed practice all week with a quadricep injury, the remainder of Seattle's inactives in Green Bay are healthy scratches. The team called up Tanner Muse from the practice squad to replace him on special teams and add depth at the position behind starters Bobby Wagner and Jordyn Brooks.

    Despite being listed as questionable on the Seahawks' final injury report due to personal reasons, veteran defensive tackle Al Woods will suit up and start against the Packers. Cornerback Bless Austin, on the other hand, did not make the trip as he addresses his own personal matters after not practicing this week.

    Dressing for only the third time in nine games, Seattle chose to activate third-year defensive end L.J. Collier in favor of Robert Nkemdiche, who is being held out as a healthy scratch. Collier, a former first-round pick out of TCU, has registered three tackles and two quarterback hits in two games this season and was rumored as a potential trade candidate before the November 2 deadline.

    Wrapping up the remainder of the Seahawks inactives list, rookie tackle Stone Forsythe, center Dakoda Shepley, and backup quarterback Jacob Eason will be in street clothes as healthy scratches.

    For the Packers, All-Pro left tackle David Bahktiari won't make his 2021 debut despite returning to practice off the PUP list this week. The team will once again roll with Elgton Jenkins as his replacement and Billy Turner will start on the right side.

    But Green Bay did receive positive injury news heading into Sunday's contest, as rookie cornerback Eric Stokes and defensive tackle Kenny Clark will play after being listed as questionable on Friday. As reported on Saturday, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers will also return after a 10-day visit on the COVID-19/reserve list and will start under center.

