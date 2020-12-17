Alex Boone Begins COVID-19 Testing, Poised to Join Seahawks Practice Squad

Hoping to return to the field for the first time since 2017, Boone would bring ample starting experience and playoff pedigree to Seattle's offensive line, which is currently dealing with numerous injuries.

With multiple guards battling injuries and only three regular season games left to play, the Seahawks decided to take the time machine for a spin seeking offensive line insurance.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network and as confirmed by the Seahawk Maven, veteran guard Alex Boone is currently traveling to Seattle to begin COVID-19 testing. If he has five negative tests in six days, the team is expected to sign him to the practice squad, which currently has an opening after releasing linebacker Ray-Ray Armstrong.

Boone, 33, hasn't suited up for an NFL game since starting 13 games for the Cardinals and retiring following the 2017 season. But since March, the ex-49ers starter has been eyeing a comeback and recently worked out for the Ravens.

The 6-foot-7, 330-pound Boone broke into the league as an undrafted free agent out of Ohio State in 2010, playing in a single game for San Francisco. But two years later, he was installed as a starter at right guard as coach Jim Harbaugh's team captured an NFC West championship and reached the Super Bowl before being defeated by Baltimore.

From 2012 to 2015, Boone started 59 regular season games at both guard spots for the 49ers and also started six playoff games, including the 2013 NFC Championship game against the Seahawks. He was a Pro Football Focus Second-Team All-Pro selection in 2012.

Departing in free agency, Boone signed a four-year deal with the Vikings prior to the 2016 season and started 14 games at left guard. After refusing to take a pay cut, he was released in September 2017 and eventually latched on with the Cardinals.

Having not played in a game for over two years, the decision to sign Boone this late in the season may seem like peculiar one for the Seahawks. But his best seasons came with current Seattle offensive line coach Mike Solari when they worked together in San Francisco and the organization does have legitimate depth concerns in the trenches.

Phil Haynes has been battling a hip injury throughout the season, while versatile lineman Jamarco Jones missed last week's win over the Jets with a groin injury and could be out for a while. With several players set to return from injury, including running back Rashaad Penny and cornerback Quinton Dunbar, one or both of those players may end up on injured reserve to create roster space.

If Boone passes his tests and looks to be in football shape, he could be elevated from the practice squad twice for games as a backup without having to using one of Seattle's 53 roster spots. This would provide much greater flexibility getting Penny, Dunbar, or tight end Greg Olsen back for the final stretch run without compromising line depth.