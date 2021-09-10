All 53 Seahawks Healthy and Ready For Season Opener vs. Colts

The Seahawks didn't have a single injury designation on Friday's final injury report leading up to Sunday's Week 1 contest against the Colts and should have all hands on deck for the opener.

In what may be a first time occurrence since coach Pete Carroll arrived in 2010, the Seahawks revealed a final injury report without a single injury designation leading up to Sunday's regular season opener against the Colts.

While it's not abnormal for the number of injuries to be significantly smaller in Week 1 before the bumps and bruises of a long NFL season start to settle in, a few scheduling changes may have played a role in Seattle's spotless report. All NFL teams played only three preseason games this year and received an extra week between the exhibition finale and season opener, providing extra time for players to recover.

The lack of injury designations shouldn't come as a surprise based on Seattle's practice reports this week. Although six players were limited participants on Tuesday and five were limited on Wednesday, two of those players - linemen Duane Brown and Gabe Jackson - were designated as resting veterans and not a single player sat out the first two practices. Friday's practice report has yet to be released.

Among the players who were limited this week who should be good to go to play in Indianapolis, running back Rashaad Penny (calf), center Ethan Pocic (hamstring), and cornerback Sidney Jones (groin) weren't even listed as questionable.

While the Seahawks will be at full strength on Sunday, their opposition will not be. The Colts officially ruled out starting cornerback Xavier Rhodes, who missed practice all week with a calf injury, as well as veteran tackle Eric Fisher and defensive end Kemoko Turay. All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson and guard Danny Pinter are both listed as questionable, with the former expected to play barring setbacks.

In good news from Indianapolis' perspective, coach Frank Reich will have quarterback Carson Wentz under center a little over five weeks after undergoing foot surgery. He has been a full participant at practice this week and will be ready to lead the offense in his team debut on Sunday.