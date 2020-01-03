SeahawkMaven
All Systems Go for Seahawks Jadeveon Clowney, Quandre Diggs in Wild Card Round

CorbinSmithNFL

After sitting out the first matchup back in Week 12, the Seahawks will have the services of defensive end Jadeveon Clowney for Sunday’s wild card rematch against the Eagles.

Despite sitting out practice on Wednesday and Thursday, Clowney did not receive an injury designation on Seattle’s final injury report. After returning to practice as a full participant, safety Quandre Diggs will also be good to go and wasn’t listed on the final injury listing.

Dealing with a lingering core injury, Clowney traveled to Philadelphia but didn’t suit up in Seattle’s 17-9 win in late November. He returned for Week 13, but missed the next two games before starting against San Francisco in last week’s regular season finale.

At this stage, the Seahawks look to be taking every precaution possible with Clowney in an effort to ensure he’s good to go for game day.

After missing the past two games with a high ankle sprain, Diggs will be back in the starting lineup at the perfect time for Seattle’s struggling defense. Without him, the Seahawks failed to produce a single turnover against the Cardinals and 49ers after yielding 16 turnovers in the previous five games.

Now in his fifth NFL season out of Texas, Diggs will be making his playoff debut after a pectoral injury forced him to sit out when the Lions lost to the Seahawks in the 2016 playoffs.

Heading into Sunday’s wild card matchup, Seattle ruled receiver Jaron Brown and guard Mike Iupati as questionable with knee and neck injuries respectively.

Coach Pete Carroll indicated Brown would miss time earlier in the week, but with Malik Turner still unable to return from a concussion, he’s made a great recovery from a knee sprain with only four other receivers healthy on Seattle’s roster. Iupati has been dealing with a neck issue for several weeks and will likely be a game-time decision.

Along with Turner, Seattle ruled out tackle Duane Brown and linebacker Mychal Kendricks, who still could be placed on injured reserve after tearing his ACL in the season finale.

Brown underwent minor knee surgery two weeks ago and though the team held out slim hope he could return for the start of the playoffs, George Fant will earn a second straight start in his place. Rookie linebacker Cody Barton will replace Kendricks, while the Seahawks may play more nickel with an extra defensive back on the field.

