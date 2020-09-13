Alton Robinson, DeeJay Dallas Among Seahawks Inactives Against Falcons

Still battling through a lingering foot injury, the Seahawks will be without speedy receiver Phillip Dorsett against the Falcons in Sunday's season opener.

Dorsett missed a week's worth of training camp last month and after being limited at practice this week, he was listed as questionable on Seattle's final injury report. But the promotion of Penny Hart from the practice squad on Wednesday wasn't a good sign for his chances of making his debut this weekend.

The Seahawks will also be without both of their backup tackles, as Cedric Ogbuehi was ruled out with a strained pectoral muscle on Friday and Jamarco Jones won't suit up due to an illness. Thanks to a new rule this year, they promoted Chad Wheeler from the practice squad to add depth at the position and didn't have to release a player in a corresponding move.

While Dorsett and Jones being sidelined isn't surprising, Seattle's decision to make running back DeeJay Dallas and defensive end Alton Robinson inactive as healthy scratches is a bit perplexing. Both rookies impressed throughout their first training camps and for Robinson in particular, there seemed to be an opportunity for him to contribute right away.

However, the Seahawks are clearly valuing experience heading into a unique opener after not playing any preseason games last month due to COVID-19. They will still have three healthy backs, including Travis Homer, active, while veteran Damontre Moore will get the nod over Robinson for this matchup.

Closing out Seattle's inactives, linebacker D'Andre Walker won't suit up after being claimed off waivers from Tennessee on Sunday. With only a few practices under his belt so far, he will need more time to learn the defensive scheme before he's ready to see the field.