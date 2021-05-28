Amidst Crowded Competition, Seahawks Rookie Tre Brown On Mission to Play Immediately

Stacked against tough odds, rookie cornerback Tre Brown is earning the faith of his coaching staff as he aims for a Week 1 starting job.

RENTON, WA - It's been nearly a month since cornerback Tre Brown was selected by the Seahawks in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. In that short span of time, he's travelled to a brand-new city, taken part in his first NFL minicamp, and continues to get work in during organized team activities.

With the majority of Seattle's veteran players opting not to participate in these voluntary workouts, rookies like Brown are getting plenty of opportunities to make lasting impressions on head coach Pete Carroll and his staff. So far, Brown and his peers appear to be taking full advantage.

"I think you'd be surprised how sharp they are and how far along they've already come," Carroll told reporters following the conclusion of Thursday's OTAs. "They're working really hard, they're really diligent about it. It matters to these guys - obviously, 'cause they're putting in the time - and they're able to bring it from the meeting room to the field, so we're making good progress."

For Brown in particular, continuing that progression will be key as he prepares for a crowded competition at outside cornerback. That battle, in fact, has already begun in OTAs.

Among the five players seemingly vying for the starting job opposite incumbent D.J. Reed, free agent addition Ahkello Witherspoon may be the top dog for Brown to beat out. As it just so happens, Witherspoon is one of the few veteran players present at the Seahawks' team facility this week, though he's not participating in on-field activities as he recovers from a minor knee procedure.

With the other three potential candidates - Tre Flowers, Damarious Randall, and Pierre Desir - not in Renton, all eyes are on Brown. And by Carroll's account, the fourth-round pick out of Oklahoma has made his intentions clear through his first handful of practices.

"He's trying to make this team and he didn't come here to back up," Carroll stated.

"He's come here to play."

Brown will have some hurdles to overcome if he hopes to be one of the Seahawks' starters against the Colts in Week 1.

This is a team, of course, that has only recently shifted its policy when it comes to the size of its outside cornerbacks. Following the revelation of the 5-foot-9 Reed towards the end of last year, it'll be interesting to see if Seattle doubles down on this change of heart and truly considers starting the similarly "undersized" profile of Brown opposite him.

Ultimately, it all comes down to Brown's ability to further his statement over the course of the summer. And with the return of the preseason this August, he'll be given ample opportunity to put it all together in a three-game showcase.

"He's a hard-working kid, he's got a good mind for battling and competing and he's after it," Carroll said of Brown. "So what he has to do: he's gotta show well in camp, gotta show well in preseason games, you know, to see if he can get to be a starter. He'll get a chance; we're gonna take a look at him. We wanna see him and we wanna make sure we can get a good evaluation of him."

One thing that won't be an issue for Brown is having the mentality necessary to live up to the moment. Having a chip on one's shoulder is a common - even cliché - phrase used by players with something to prove, but it's been a driving force of those that have come through under Carroll. Brown is no exception, having slid to the third and final day of the draft despite boasting one of the most impressive track records of all draft-eligible corners—in a Big 12 conference dominated by offensive powerhouses, no less.

Picking up on these things is relatively easy for a defensive backs guru like Carroll, who's been at his most successful in Seattle with unique competitive personalities such as Richard Sherman in tow. And, as he's seen with players of that mold, conducting oneself in this manner can go a long way to paving out a lasting and fruitful career in the NFL.

"[Brown]'s one of those guys, you know, he's got that mentality about it," Carroll explained. "He's tough and he wants to prove it. That's getting you going in the right direction, so we'll see how he battles."