Analysis: Ranking Seahawks Second Half Opponents

Losing five of their first eight games going into the bye, the Seahawks face an uphill climb to get back into playoff contention. Which teams will pose the greatest challenge in the second half of their schedule?

Despite entering their bye week with a disappointing 3-5 record and sitting in the cellar in the NFC West, the Seahawks remain optimistic about their chances of crawling back into the playoff race with nine games left to play.

Much of this optimism seems warranted, as Seattle expects to get a healthy Russell Wilson back from injured reserve in the near future. After a sluggish start, coordinator Ken Norton Jr.'s defense has also stepped up in recent weeks, allowing 14 points per game in the past three contests, including nearly pitching a shutout against Jacksonville in Week 8.

Peering forward, the Seahawks second half schedule is a strong illustration of the current state of the top-heavy NFC. On one hand, coach Pete Carroll's team has four games left against teams boasting 7-1 records, including three matchups against the Rams and Cardinals. But they also have five opponents on the docket with losing records, including three teams who are 2-6 or worse.

Looking at each of Seattle's eight remaining opponents, which ones will present the greatest challenge as the team tries to play back into the wild card hunt?

1. Los Angeles Rams (7-1)

The Rams may have lost to the Cardinals earlier this year, but an already-loaded team received a significant upgrade on defense by acquiring former All-Pro pass rusher Von Miller from the Broncos before the trade deadline. Putting Miller on the same defensive front with Aaron Donald and Leonard Floyd simply isn't fair and Wilson can't be too excited about the thought of dealing with that vaunted pass rush as well as cornerback Jalen Ramsey on the road in Week 15.

Meanwhile, with quarterback Matthew Stafford at the helm, Los Angeles ranks fifth in points per game and total yards per game. Cooper Kupp nearly has 1,000 receiving yards and has scored 10 touchdowns in eight games, which had never happened since the 1970 NFL/AFL merger, while Robert Woods remains a viable second weapon. While it may not happen, the team also is holding out hope running back Cam Akers can return from an Achilles injury late in the season, which would further bolster one of the league's most potent offenses.

Already with a victory over the defending champion Buccaneers and only getting stronger, this Rams squad has the look of a Super Bowl favorite in the NFC.

2. Green Bay Packers (7-1)

Since getting blown out by the Saints in their season opener, the Packers have rattled off seven consecutive victories and done so in unconventional fashion. The defense has been stifling, allowing fewer than 17 points in four of those seven games and holding the high-powered Cardinals to only 21 points. Led by linebacker De'Vondre Campbell, eight different players have recorded at least one interception and the defense as a whole has recovered five fumbles, tying them for third in the NFL in turnovers forced.

Surprisingly, even with Aaron Rodgers throwing 17 touchdown passes so far, Green Bay's offense hasn't been as explosive as previous seasons. The team currently ranks 16th in points per game and 22nd in yardage per game and those numbers could take a hit with Rodgers out for at least one week on the COVID-19 list. But the entire unit will be helped by the return of star tackle David Bakhtiari, who recently returned to practice after undergoing surgery to repair a torn ACL, and the presence of Aaron Jones and and AJ Dillon gives coach Matt LaFleur a nice one-two punch out of the backfield to complement the passing game.

From Seattle's perspective, if Rodgers isn't able to play in Week 10, Green Bay drops a peg or two with Jordan Love under center. But it remains to be seen who will start at quarterback for the home team at Lambeau Field.

3. Arizona Cardinals (7-1)

Few teams have been more impressive than the Cardinals during the first half of the season, as they notched convincing wins against the Titans, Rams, and Browns in the first five weeks to build an early cushion in the NFC West. With Kyler Murray taking a superstar turn under center, they rank third in points per game and fourth in yardage per game. They boast a balanced receiving attack with four players with at least 320 yards, led by DeAndre Hopkins with 486 yards and seven touchdowns, while also having a thunder and lightning backfield duo featuring Chase Edmonds and James Conner.

Where the Cardinals have really progressed this season has been on defense, however. After making significant strides improving to 12th in scoring defense in 2020, coordinator Vance Joseph's unit currently ranks third in scoring defense and has held five opponents to 19 points or fewer this season. Losing J.J. Watt for the season was a major blow, but they did get star pass rusher Chandler Jones back from the COVID-19 reserve list and a young nucleus featuring safety Budda Baker, Isaiah Simmons, and Byron Murphy has made them difficult to move the ball against.

What drags Arizona down this ranking? Murray could miss several weeks with an ankle injury, including potentially a road game in Seattle in Week 11, and the team showed some leaks on defense in a loss to Green Bay on Thursday Night Football.

4. San Francisco 49ers (3-4)

San Francisco has endured a roller coaster season thus far, looking like a potential contender one week and resembling a team with a top-10 draft choice the next. Much of this inconsistency has revolved around subpar quarterback play, as Jimmy Garoppolo has thrown only six touchdown passes in six starts and rookie Trey Lance has appeared out of his league in his limited game action to this point. The one bright spot on offense has been Deebo Samuel, who already has 819 yards and four touchdowns.

Defensively, the 49ers still have plenty of star power with Nick Bosa rushing off the edge and linebacker Fred Warner manning the middle. But it's been a challenging season for the unit due to roster turmoil in the secondary, including losing cornerback Jason Verrett to a torn ACL on opening week. Losing former first-round pick Javon Kinlaw as well as safety Jaquiski Tartt to injured reserve has only made matters worse and a 22nd-ranked defense looks like a far cry from the one that led the franchise to a Super Bowl appearance only two years ago.

This is a well-coached team under Kyle Shanahan and will never be a pushover, but given the quarterback situation and injuries, Seattle should be favored after already winning in Santa Clara in Week 4.

5. Chicago Bears (3-5)

While rookie quarterback Justin Fields has made his share of tantalizing plays, his first six starts have mostly been dreadful, as he has thrown three touchdowns compared to seven interceptions while posting a 59.4 percent completion rate. With him struggling to acclimate to the league and coach Matt Nagy continuing to prove he's over his head as a play caller, the Bears rank 31st in the NFL in scoring and without a respectable ground game, they would likely be the worst offense in the league right now.

With the offense not holding up its end of the bargain, Chicago has struggled to slow opponents down defensively despite having big name stars such as Khalil Mack and Eddie Jackson. They currently rank 20th in scoring defense and have allowed 30-plus points three times, including surrendering 33 points to the 49ers in Week 8. Mack and Robert Quinn give the Bears a solid pass rushing duo, but this unit is littered with holes and doesn't come close to resembling the No. 1 ranked unit from 2018.

Given the presence of Mack and Quinn, the Seahawks will need to make protecting Wilson a priority. But across the board, they should have the more talented team hosting in Week 16.

Coming off an NFC East title, Washington entered the second season of the Ron Rivera era being viewed as a potential playoff dark horse. But little has gone right since Week 1, starting with losing quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick to a hip injury. Taylor Heinicke has done his best as a replacement, but he's thrown nine interceptions in seven starts and the offense has been stagnant at best, ranking 24th in points per game and turning the football over 13 times.

More disappointingly, a defense led by former top-five pick Chase Young has regressed tremendously through the first eight weeks. After finishing fourth in scoring defense and second in yardage in 2020, opponents have gashed coordinator Jack Del Rio's unit, which has allowed 30 or more points four times, including 43 to the Bills in Week 3. They have been especially dreadful defending the pass, allowing 20 passing touchdowns, second-most behind the Colts, who have played one additional game.

There's a chance Fitzpatrick could return by Week 12 when Seattle travels to Landover, which would make Washington more formidable. Still, Carroll's squad will be the heavy favorite with Wilson under center against a beleaguered secondary.

7. Detroit Lions (0-8)

It's been a humbling first season on the sidelines for coach Dan Campbell, whose squad has been blown out several times while also losing in bizarre fashion in close games en route to a winless first half. Quarterback Jared Goff has been pedestrian at best in his first year under center, throwing eight touchdowns and six interceptions without many weapons at his disposal in the passing game. The run game hasn't been any better, ranking 25th in yardage.

Where the Lions have truly disappointed has been on defense. They currently rank 31st in scoring defense and aside from the Jets, they're the only other NFL team that has given up 40 or more points in two separate games. The biggest issue has been defending the run, as coordinator Aaron Glenn's crew has given up the third-most rushing yardage and 10 touchdowns on the ground so far. They also have allowed seven completions of 40-plus yards through the air, so explosives have been a major issue as well.

The Lions have shown plenty of fight for Campbell most of the season, but if the team keeps losing games, they may be checked out by Week 16 when they hit the road at Lumen Field. With that said, the Seahawks can't afford to overlook them in what could be the ultimate trap game against an opponent that did play the Ravens and Rams tough earlier this year.

8. Houston Texans (1-7)

Everyone expected Houston to be awful this season considering quarterback Deshaun Watson was unofficially suspended and the team cleaned house getting rid of Watt and several other notable veterans. Oddly enough, the team opened the year with a resounding win over Jacksonville and fought Cleveland tooth and nail in Week 2. But since then, with a close loss to New England being the lone exception, rookie coach David Culley's squad has been stomped week in and week out.

With a rookie quarterback in Davis Mills and a shaky offensive line in front of him, the Texans have failed to hit double digit points in four games, including scoring five or fewer points three times. Defensively, the team hasn't been much better, yielding at least 31 points in five of the team's first eight games, including getting blown out 40-0 by the Bills. They rank dead last in scoring offense and 30th in scoring defense, which explains why they haven't been competitive in the majority of games.

Even playing on the road with Tyrod Taylor returning from injury to take his job back at quarterback, this should be a Week 14 cakewalk for the Seahawks against a far inferior squad that is vying for the No. 1 overall pick next April.