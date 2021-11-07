Analysis: What's Wrong With Seahawks' Inconsistent Run Game?

For Seattle to rebound from a 3-5 start, Russell Wilson will need to carry the team with his throwing arm after returning from finger surgery. But an improved rushing attack would work wonders opening up the passing game in the second half. What needs to be done to make this happen?

Losing five of their first eight games prior to their bye week, the Seahawks didn't rely much on their passing game during the first half of the season, ranking 31st in the NFL in passing attempts and 29th in passing yardage among 32 teams.

Much of this development, of course, resulted from star quarterback Russell Wilson rupturing a tendon in his right middle finger in a Week 5 loss to the Rams. He underwent surgery the following day and has been sidelined each of the past three games on injured reserve with Geno Smith replacing him under center.

With Wilson missing time for the first time in his career, to the surprise of no one who understands coach Pete Carroll's philosophy, he and offensive coordinator Shane Waldron leaned heavily on Seattle's run game trying to take pressure off Smith while seeking offensive balance. Due to a number of factors, continuing a season-long roller coaster-like trend thus far, those efforts yielded mixed outcomes over the past four weeks.

The run-heavy strategy deployed by Carroll and Waldron worked to an extent against the Steelers in Week 6, as Alex Collins rushed for most of his 101 yards in the second half to help the Seahawks overcome a 14-0 halftime deficit to force overtime. But once Collins exited prior to overtime with a groin injury, the run game wasn't effective in the extra period and they wound up losing 23-20.

Playing in inclement weather with rain and a fierce wind against the Saints in Week 7, the Seahawks again prioritized running the football, but weren't able to get anything going against the NFL's No. 2 ranked run defense. Collins was held to 35 yards on 16 carries and at one point in the third quarter, Waldron stubbornly called eight consecutive runs that netted a grand total of 19 yards as they eventually lost a 13-10 heartbreaker at Lumen Field.

Even in a 31-7 blowout home win over Jacksonville in Week 8, Seattle didn't find much success on the ground. While Collins had 44 yards on 10 carries, the team ran the ball 25 times for only 69 yards, averaging a dismal 2.6 yards per carry on the afternoon and failing to help sustain clock-eating drives in the second half. Per Football Outsiders, they posted a dreadful -45.2 percent DVOA in the run game.

After re-watching the game, Carroll wasn't happy with the Seahawks inability to run the ball effectively late in regulation, which has been a recurring issue for the team throughout the course of the season trying to put opponents away.

"I like what we’re doing in our run game scheme wise, but we have to find the consistency. Where it really shows up to me is at the end of the game. We didn’t run the ball well in the fourth quarter," Carroll reflected on Monday. "That’s when you really want to hammer the football. When you’re running the ball well, the fourth quarter is the time when you put games away, you eat up clock, and you kind of send the message that you got your act together. I don’t feel like we’ve done that yet."

When assessing why Seattle's run game hasn't been as productive as hoped through eight weeks, a neck injury to starter Chris Carson cannot be overlooked. When healthy, the fifth-year back has still been one of the NFL's best runners at creating his own yardage, averaging 3.06 yards after contact per carry and forcing 10 missed tackles according to Pro Football Focus. The team has certainly missed his physical, bruising presence being out the past four games.

Minus Carson, Collins has performed admirably as his replacement while gutting through his own injury, rushing for 227 yards and a touchdown in the past four games. Per Football Outsiders, he currently ranks a respectable 11th in DVOA (11.3 percent) among qualified running backs, a sign he has been one of the more efficient runners when considering run blocking in front of him.

Away from Collins, however, the Seahawks have struggled to figure out a rotation mixing in DeeJay Dallas, Travis Homer, and the oft-injured Rashaad Penny. Dallas has rushed 10 times for 35 yards, while Homer has been more effective with limited touches rushing for 60 yards on nine carries. Albeit with small sample sizes, both players have been effective creating yardage on their own, with Dallas averaging 2.4 yards after contact per carry and Homer averaging 4.0 yards after contact per carry.

Meanwhile, since recently returning from injured reserve, Penny has rushed for a grand total of 16 yards in the past two games, continuing to cement his status as one of the franchise's biggest draft busts. Unlike the rest of Seattle's backs, the former first-round pick has been extremely reliant on the blocking in front of him, ranking dead last among all backs with at least 10 carries averaging a poor 1.07 yards after contact per carry.

Nonetheless, Carroll has kept trying to get Penny rolling to no avail, and it can be argued such insistence on playing him has prevented other backs from getting into a rhythm themselves in a rotation with so many mouths to feed. Coming off another lackluster outing against the Jaguars, the coach seemed to acknowledge as much on Monday.

“We mixed the running backs in a lot, and we weren’t consistent in seeing the line of scrimmage. That happens when guys don’t get a lot of repetitive looks," Carroll elaborated. "Sometimes, the rotation of the backs doesn’t get those guys the awareness they need to go because we did come off of the ball well early in the game and had plenty of chances to run the football, even throughout. I feel like we didn’t do them justice, there weren’t enough carries to mix as much as we did, so we have to work on our rotation a little bit more.”

While the running backs must do a better job reading blocks in front of them, the offensive line isn't without fault either. Though Pro Football Focus' grades are subjective and far from the gospel, only right tackle Brandon Shell (69.2) has a run blocking grade in the top 50 among qualified linemen with at least 129 run snaps. Three of the team's starters - guards Gabe Jackson and Damien Lewis as well as center Kyle Fuller - rank 107th or lower out of 137 linemen.

According to ESPN's Run Block Win rate metric, Seattle's front line doesn't score favorably either. The unit ranks 22nd among 32 teams with a 69 percent run block win rate and none of the five starters rank among the top 10 players in this category at their respective positions.

Digging even deeper into the Seahawks' run game woes, per Football Outsiders, the Seahawks rank 23rd in stuff rate (19 percent), which accounts for the percentage of plays where the running back is stopped at or behind the line of scrimmage. They also rank near the bottom of the league in the power success metric (55 percent), which measures the percentage of runs on third or fourth down, two yards or less to go, that achieved a first down or touchdown. That metric also includes first-and-goal and second-and-goal scenarios with two yards or less to go.

Combing through such data, neither one of these revelations paints a positive picture for Seattle's offensive line. They aren't creating enough push off the snap to open up creases for their backs consistently and the fact the team ranks 25th in DVOA for third and fourth downs with two yards or less to gain only magnifies the issue.

With Wilson poised to return as early as next week in Green Bay, the Seahawks remain confident they will be able to fight their way back into playoff contention and they will undoubtedly be riding his golden arm and star receivers DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett down the stretch. An improving defense also provides another legitimate reason for optimism moving into the final nine games.

But for Seattle to have a chance to climb out of its current hole, Wilson will need a bit more help from the run game to keep defenses honest and prevent them from extensively playing two-high safety looks designed to neutralize explosive pass plays. This doesn't mean Carroll and Waldron need to increase how much the team runs the ball, but they must be more efficient when they do keep the ball on the ground.

How does Carroll's club achieve this? First and foremost, as simple as it may sound, the entire offensive line needs to step up and elevate its level of play, particularly in short yardage situations and late in games when the Seahawks aim to chew clock. Given personnel, Waldron may be able to accomplish this by calling more gap-oriented runs to let big-bodied maulers such as Jackson and Lewis play to their strengths as downhill blockers.

Secondly, regardless of whether or not Carson returns in the near future, Carroll and Waldron need to stop trying to force feed Penny as part of the rotation, at least until he has earned those opportunities. As things stand, Seattle would be better off moving forward with Collins, Homer, and Dallas rotating in the backfield to help each player establish a better rhythm. Once Carson returns, he can jump back in as the primary workhorse.

Checking off those two tasks coupled with Wilson's return bolstering their aerial attack, the Seahawks would be far more formidable employing the balanced approach Carroll prefers, providing the team with the best chance to bounce back and embark on a lengthy winning streak out of the bye. But if both they can't fix those two issues and the offense remains too one-dimensional, it's tough to envision the team going 7-2 or 6-3 down the stretch to position themselves for a wild card.