As Seahawks Pursue New Offensive Coordinator, Russell Wilson Wants Input in Hiring Process

While thankful for his time working with Brian Schottenheimer over the past three years and sorry to see the veteran coordinator depart, Wilson trusts Pete Carroll's decision to make a change and has already been involved in discussions with team brass as they seek a replacement play caller for 2021.

RENTON, WA - On Tuesday night, just three days after the Seahawks season came to an abrupt end following a Wild Card round loss to the Rams, Russell Wilson's phone was buzzing off the hook as he received unexpected calls from Pete Carroll and Brian Schottenheimer.

Though he missed the first call from Carroll, Wilson answered when Schottenheimer called moments later, quickly learning the offensive coordinator would not be returning for the 2021 season. Carroll would later reach out to him, confirming to the star quarterback that Seattle would indeed be making a change despite putting up a franchise record for points this past season.

Wilson, who told reporters numerous times on Thursday that he wasn't involved in making the decision, initially took the news hard. He and Schottenheimer had developed a strong friendship both on and off the field and the signal caller's game had been taken to new heights under his tutelage, throwing 106 touchdowns and passing for over 11,000 yards over the past three seasons.

Reflecting on their journey together and where he's grown most as a player, Wilson credited Schottenheimer with expanding his knowledge of the game by incorporating new wrinkles into the offensive scheme after he replaced Darrell Bevell and helping him "process the whole field."

Unfortunately, as Wilson admitted, things didn't work out as the Seahawks planned in the second half of the season into the playoffs. Though they won 12 games and an NFC West title, the offense scuffled down the stretch, leaving Carroll to lament that the team didn't make better adjustments after being knocked out by their division rivals on their home turf. Such comments suggested a change may be coming, whether Schottenheimer deserved it or not.

"It hurts because when you spend so much time with somebody for so long, in so many meetings and so much preparation, any time you got a different direction, it's always tough," Wilson said of Schottenheimer, who he will be rooting for to land a head coaching gig at some point. "He's an amazing guy and an amazing coach and I'm grateful for everything he's given me and my family and also the guys on this team."

But while Wilson was disappointed about Schottenheimer's dismissal and will miss having him around in the Pacific Northwest, he trusts the decision ultimately made by Carroll. With winning games and championships remaining the primary and only goal, all he asks is that his voice be heard as the team pursues a new coordinator, and thus far, the organization seems ready to oblige.

Already in the past 48 hours, Wilson has been actively engaged in discussions with Carroll as well as Seahawks general manager John Schneider to ensure all parties are "on the same wavelength" as the search heats up.

"It's vital, it's super significant, you know obviously, that I'm a part of that process. Coach and I have definitely been talking about it, John [Schneider] too. We've had some super long, great dialogue about the thought process of who we want."

When asked what he will be looking for in a new coordinator, Wilson laid out a blueprint for the ideal candidate, placing an emphasis on finding a great teacher who provides strong leadership skills, creativity, and the ability to bring out the best in all of Seattle's players. Ultimately, echoing Carroll's sentiments expressed on Monday, he desires a coordinator who can elevate the offense both in the pass and run game while mixing up tempos and bringing new ideas to the fold.

Simply put, the Seahawks must be able to do everything well, regardless of how opponents attempt to defend them schematically.

"I think that is such an incredible part of this game," Wilson stated. "I think what is really important is for us to be one of the most explosive offenses in football, for us to be able to throw it extremely well, for us to be able to run it as well, for us to be able to have that up-tempo style game and really be able to run fast pace and slow it down, a mixture of things that we want to do. I think there's nothing that we can't do."

When considering the importance of this hire and his place in the decision-making process, Wilson acknowledged he's entering a "critical" stage of his career as he begins preparation for his 10th NFL season. Given the talent around him, starting with star receivers DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, as well as a talented defense that improved leaps and bounds during the second half of the 2020 season, Seattle is built to win now.

But with his 33rd birthday approaching in November, Wilson also isn't oblivious to the fact that the championship window may already be starting to gradually close. Each early playoff exit has only made that reality more evident. Keeping that in mind, with his legacy still being written, the Seahawks best hit a home run when picking Schottenheimer's successor and the franchise quarterback's thoughts better be an integral part of the final decision.

"As the quarterback, it's imperative to my career and how far I want to go as a player," Wilson explained. "I think that's something I'm really dedicated to making sure that, whatever we've got to do to have those conversations and communicate and all that... I'm super excited about being in the mix and conversation and hopefully we can find the right person to be part of that."