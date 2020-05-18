SeahawkMaven
Attorney Expects Seahawks CB Quinton Dunbar to 'Walk Away Exonerated'

Corbin Smith

After being released from the Broward County jail on Sunday, attorney Michael Grieco believes Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar will have his name cleared of armed robbery and aggravated assault charges.

Speaking with John Clayton of ESPN 710 on Monday morning, Grieco indicated his client is "doing great" after spending one day in jail and he expects Dunbar will "walk away exonerated" of all wrongdoing once evidence is reviewed by the prosecutor's office.

"I'm very confident that we're going to walk away from this," Grieco said. "I'm very confident that Quinton will have his name cleared... I think the police department rushed to judgement on this."

The Miramar Police Department issued a warrant for Dunbar's arrest on May 14, less than 24 hours after he and Giants cornerback Deandre Baker allegedly held party guests at gunpoint and stole cash, watches, and other valuables. Witnesses at the time indicated the two players and a third unnamed man wearing a red mask fled the house in different vehicles.

But on Friday, Grieco announced that he had obtained five sworn affidavits from the same witnesses recanting their original statements and indicating Dunbar wasn't involved with the robbery. He turned those affidavits into the Broward County prosectutor's office, but the police department still demanded he turn himself in.

On Sunday, Grieco shared the affidavits during Dunbar's bond hearing, telling Judge Michael Davis, “There is no physical evidence. There is no corroborating evidence, beyond the initial five statements of these individuals, whatsoever."

In response, Aaron Passy, an assistant state attorney for Florida's 17th judicial district, called the situation "suspect," saying it was odd “the same four victims have now, within 48 hours...have gone and recanted—and only in regards to Dunbar," citing the omission of Baker in the altered stories.

Speaking with Clayton, Greico maintains Dunbar wasn't at the house when the alleged crime happened on the evening of May 13.

"He didn't see anything when it came to what they're alleging. I can't speak to whether or not something happened inside the house. I can tell you Mr. Dunbar wasn't there at the time, if it occurred at all."

Making his first statement since the arrest warrant was issued, Dunbar apologized to fans via Instagram on Sunday night.

Under the terms of his bond hearing, Dunbar cannot access firearms, cannot communicate with alleged victims, and cannot leave the state of Florida before future trial proceedings commence.

Depending on how long this process plays out - prosecutors will continue combing through evidence to determine whether formal charges need to be filed - the last stipulation could make it difficult for Dunbar to participate in training camp if team facilities are allowed to re-open.

For now, however, none of the 32 NFL teams look close to holding on-field workouts. These terms could be revisited at a later date if necessary.

