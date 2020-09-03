SI.com
Awaiting Reinstatement, Seahawks Agree to Terms with Josh Gordon

CorbinSmithNFL

With the regular season closing in quickly, Seattle continues to load up at the receiver position for Russell Wilson.

According to his agent David Canter, veteran Josh Gordon and the Seahawks have agreed to terms on a one-year contract. The 29-year old receiver hasn't officially been reinstated from suspension, but with the organization moving to sign him, such a move appears to be a formality at this point.

Seattle originally claimed Gordon off waivers from New England last November and he made his debut two weeks later against San Francisco, making a pair of clutch third down receptions in an overtime win. Though he started somewhat slow, he looked poised to take off when he produced a highlight worthy 58-yard reception against Carolina in Week 15.

However, after that same game against the Panthers, Gordon refused to speak with media in the locker room and it was apparent something wasn't right. The next day, the NFL announced he had been suspended indefinitely for violating the league's substance abuse policy, the fifth such suspension he has received in his career.

With the ban all but ending his season, Gordon finished with seven receptions for 139 yards in five games with the Seahawks and it remained unknown whether or not the team would entertain bringing him back if reinstated.

But rumors have been circulating for months about Seattle's interest in bringing "Flash" back for a second stint, as coaches and teammates were impressed by the former All-Pro's work ethic during his brief time with the team. The player has remained in the Pacific Northwest throughout the offseason, indicating all along his hope has been to get another shot at catching passes from Wilson.

Assuming Gordon receives clearance to play, the Seahawks will have some very tough decisions looming with their receiving corps. After also re-signing Paul Richardson last week, players such as David Moore, John Ursua, and Freddie Swain suddenly will find themselves on the hot seat with roster cut downs coming on Saturday.

