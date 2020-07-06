Back Healthy, Seahawks DE L.J. Collier Seeking Breakout Second Season

After selecting L.J. Collier with the 29th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, the Seahawks brain trust of coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider believed the defensive end would make instant contributions as a rookie.

Drawing comparisons to former Pro Bowler Michael Bennett following the draft, the 283-pound Collier was expected to push for snaps at the base defensive end spot from day one while also seeing snaps reduced inside on passing downs. During offseason organized activities, he did just that, impressing the coaching staff in his first couple months on the team.

But during the first week of training camp, while battling against left tackle Duane Brown during a team scrimmage session, his leg buckled underneath him. After hobbling off the field, he was carted into the team facility and quickly diagnosed with a rare ankle sprain, which ended up costing him the entire preseason.

Sidelined for more than a month, Collier returned in time for a Week 2 regular season matchup against the Steelers and made his debut that afternoon. But admittedly, he rushed back from the injury and after missing so many critical reps at practice and in exhibition games, he found himself behind the eight ball playing at less than 100 percent.

"I was a step behind everybody," Collier commented in a Zoom conference with reporters. "When I did catch a stride, I did play... It was very difficult, but I learned a lot about myself, about the league."

Though he suited up for 11 games, Collier struggled to see the field when active, playing just 152 total defensive snaps and producing three tackles. In seven other games, including both of Seattle's playoff games, he was on the sidelines wearing street clothes as a healthy scratch.

Following a lost rookie season, some fans have been quick to turn on Collier, already labeling him a bust. While he's heard the noise, however, he plans to use the criticism as motivation to showcase what he's really capable of and will be aiming to silence the doubters with a breakout season.

"I don't really care about the first-round pick stuff. I'm a football player at the end of the day, I can play at a high level just like everyone else can. I'm out there to prove I'm one of the best and I can do what I need to do. I can rush the passer, I can stop the run and I'm out there to prove that."

For those who need a history lesson on why Seattle used its first round pick on Collier, look no further than his performance as a senior at TCU. Proving to be a stout run defender, he finished with 11.5 tackles for loss setting the edge and thanks to a refined set of counter moves, he also produced a career-best 6.0 sacks and four pass deflections.

Where Collier really bolstered his draft stock was at the Senior Bowl, however, where he enjoyed a sensational week as one of the top defensive line standouts on either squad.

As Schneider noted after picking Collier, "Being on the field at the Senior Bowl was really a cool thing to see, because he's got those heavy hands, he jumps off the ball, he's got snap anticipation."

Away from his physical skills, the Seahawks also loved Collier's intangibles and the adversity he overcame to make it to the NFL. He wasn't heavily recruited out of tiny Munday, Texas, lost his mother Ruby to a battle with cancer as a freshman with the Horned Frogs, and wasn't a full-time starter until his senior season.

"The thing I like the most is the chip-on-the-shoulder mentality," Carroll said after drafting Collier. "He's got something to prove, and that came through in interviews… He's one of our guys."

Unfortunately, Collier's injury set him back to the point where his rookie season became a wash. He never found enough of a rhythm to threaten for additional playing time, which prevented him from showcasing his versatility and well-rounded game.

Eyeing redemption in his second season, circumstances could be ideal for Collier to rebound nicely. Quinton Jefferson departed in free agency, leaving a vacant starting role at the base defensive end spot, while the Seahawks also lack depth at the defensive tackle positions.

When camp opens later this month, Collier should be firmly in the mix competing against Rasheem Green to take over in Jefferson's stead. Behind Jarran Reed and Poona Ford, there should also be ample opportunities to use his quickness and powerful hands to his advantage as an interior rusher on passing downs as Bennett did for five seasons with the team.

While some have been quick to discard Collier due to his minimal production as a rookie, both Carroll and Schneider still believe he can be an impact player for years to come. Given the turnover on Seattle's defensive line, there may not be a better time for him to bust out and play to his potential, providing a huge boost to a defense that struggled mightily most of last year.