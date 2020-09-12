Battling Illness, Jamarco Jones Listed as Questionable Versus Falcons

As a late addition to the injury report, Jamarco Jones is questionable to suit up in Sunday's season opener against the Falcons, potentially leaving the Seahawks without any backup tackles available.

Limited at practice on Thursday, Jones has been dealing with an undisclosed illness. He wasn't initially listed on Seattle's final injury report on Friday and participated in the team's walkthrough session.

If Jones can't play in Week 1, the Seahawks will only have guard Jordan Simmons and center B.J. Finney available as reserves on the depth chart. Tackle Cedric Ogbuehi was ruled out on Friday with a strained pectoral muscle and didn't practice at all this week, leaving the team thin at the position.

If there's a silver lining to the situation, the NFL implemented new game day rules this season allowing teams to activate up to two practice squad players to play each week without cutting anyone from the 53-man roster. According to Seahawks coach Pete Carroll, those decisions can be made up to 90 minutes before kickoff.

As a result, it's possible, if not inevitable, Seattle could activate fourth-year tackle Chad Wheeler and/or undrafted rookie Tommy Champion as insurance options behind starters Duane Brown and Brandon Shell.

Though he didn't play in any games last season, Wheeler previously started 10 games at right tackle for the Giants during the 2017 and 2018 seasons. As for Champion, the undrafted rookie out of Mississippi State has yet to play a down in the NFL.