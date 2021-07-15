Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner Teaming Up With HBCU Legacy Bowl

Throughout his NFL career, Wagner has remained committed to increasing recognition for historically Black colleges and universities. Now, he will take a leadership role once again by partnering with the HBCU Legacy Bowl aiming to provide invaluable exposure for HBCU players and coaches with NFL aspirations.

Before Bobby Wagner arrived at Utah State in 2008, the star linebacker had never heard of historically Black colleges and universities. For this reason among others, he became an ardent supporter of these institutions and the students who attend them during his nine-plus seasons with the Seahawks.

Most notably, Wagner donated his $50,000 earnings for being a nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year award in 2019 to the HBCU Foundation. He also raised awareness for many HBCUs such as Howard University and Morehouse University by wearing school hoodies during his post-game press conferences throughout the 2019 season.

Given Wagner's affinity for these academic institutions, it shouldn't come as a surprise the six-time All-Pro has agreed to a multi-year partnership with the HBCU Legacy Bowl, a postseason all-star game that will showcase more than 100 of the top draft-eligible players from historically Black colleges and universities across the country.

"It's an honor," Wagner said in a statement released by the Legacy Bowl, "to support the Black College Football Hall of Fame and HBCU Legacy Bowl in their efforts to provide more opportunities for students attending historically black colleges and universities."

Wagner won't be the only high profile NFL star joining the NFL and HBCU Legacy Bowl founding partners either. Chiefs superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes has also agreed to a multi-year partnership through his 15 and Mahomes Foundation, while Adidas will serve as the leading sponsor.

Established in March, the inaugural HBCU Legacy Bowl game is expected to take place on February 19, 2022 at Yulman Stadium at Tulane University and will be broadcast live on NFL Network. The game will be the main attraction during a week-long celebration of Black culture and history that will undoubtedly provide much-needed exposure for HBCU players and coaches aiming to make it to the NFL.

"Bobby Wagner is a true and loyal friend to HBCUs," Black College Football Hall of Fame co-founder and former NFL quarterback Doug Williams said in a statement. "We thank him for his leadership and continued commitment to opening doors for others."