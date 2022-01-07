Bobby Wagner Ruled Out For Seahawks' Season Finale vs. Cardinals

With his knee still swelled up, Wagner didn't make near enough progress to play in Week 18, while a few other key starters will be game-time decisions in Arizona.

While Bobby Wagner held out hope he would be able to play for the Seahawks in their season finale on Sunday, his ailing knee didn't improve near enough to suit up and he will be inactive against the Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.

Speaking with reporters on Friday, coach Pete Carroll indicated if Wagner would have been close to being ready to play, he likely would have given it a shot. But with the veteran linebacker unable to practice at all this week and still experiencing swelling, it wasn't a difficult decision for Seattle to rule him out on Friday.

"He's got some swelling and it just didn't loosen up enough," Carroll said of Wagner. "He's got a tight knee, so he can't do it. If he could, if there was any way, he would."

Wagner suffered a sprained knee on the opening defensive play of the Seahawks' 51-29 win over the Lions on Sunday while defending a screen pass to running back Jamaal Williams and did not return to play. Cody Barton replaced him in the lineup, recording seven tackles and a pass defensed, and will now make his first start of the season alongside Jordyn Brooks.

Given Wagner's contract - he's set to carry a cap hit north of $20 million in 2022 - there's been much speculation about his future in Seattle. But when asked if he expected the six-time All-Pro to be back next year, Carroll said he doesn't see any reason why the star linebacker wouldn't be on the team.

"I would love for Bobby to play here forever," Carroll commented. "He's been as solid as you could ever want a player to be and we've kind of grown up as Seahawks together in this program over the years. I'd love for him to be here. I don't see why we'd be thinking anything else.

Along with Wagner, the Seahawks also ruled out cornerback John Reid, who suffered a concussion in last week's win, as well as right tackle Brandon Shell, who hasn't played since a Week 13 win over the 49ers with a lingering shoulder issue. Reid likely wouldn't have started with Sidney Jones coming off the COVID-19 list earlier this week, while rookie Jake Curhan will start a fifth straight game in Shell's absence.

Seattle will also be without defensive tackle Al Woods and safety Ryan Neal, who both landed on the COVID-19 list. The team will likely turn to Robert Nkemdiche to take snaps against his former team in the trenches to offset Woods being out, while Carroll could turn to Josh Jones or Nigel Warrior to replace Neal at the strong safety role.

"We're gonna wait and see on that one to see who's going to play. We don't need to show you right now," Carroll said. "But we got guys who worked this week and we're ready to go and we had to work out our backup situation too to that. But we got it worked out and I'm looking forward to seeing these guys play."

In additional injury news, starting right guard Gabe Jackson sat out practice this week with a knee issue and will be a game-time decision. If he's unable to play, Carroll expects Phil Haynes to start in his place after he started for Damien Lewis at the other guard spot last weekend.

At tight end, Will Dissly also received a questionable designation with a bruised heel and Carroll indicated he would have to play through discomfort if he goes. He will be a game-time decision.

On defense, Carroll said veteran defensive end Carlos Dunlap practiced on Friday and has a chance to play after spraining his ankle against the Lions. Fellow rusher Alton Robinson is expected to be available and activated from the COVID list on Saturday to provide additional depth.