Bolstering Depth, Seahawks Sign OL Cedric Ogbuehi

Continuing to load up on veteran offensive linemen in free agency, the Seahawks have agreed to terms with tackle Cedric Ogbuehi on a one-year deal.

Originally reported by Jordan Schultz of ESPN, Ogbuehi could earn up to $3.3 million in 2020. Specifics of the contract have yet to be revealed.

Formerly a first-round pick out of Texas A & M, Ogbuehi was drafted by the Bengals with the No. 21 overall pick despite recovering from a torn ACL. He missed most of his rookie season, but did return to play in five games in December.

After battling for a starting role against Jake Fisher and Eric Winston, he won the starting right tackle job in 2016. Though he struggled in his first extensive action, he started 12 games before a torn rotator cuff ended his season in Week 16.

Ogbuehi slid over to left tackle to replace Andrew Whitworth in 2018, who left to sign with the Rams. He started 13 games, but continued to underwhelm and struggle with injuries, failing to perform at the level expected of a top draft pick.

Cincinnati declined his fifth-year option and after being a healthy scratch most of the 2019 season, he left for Jacksonville on a one-year deal. He dressed for 14 games last season with the Jaguars, seeing just 155 offensive snaps at tackle and tight end.

Still just 28 years old, the Seahawks look to be taking a flier on Ogbuehi viewing him as a potential swing tackle replacement for George Fant, who signed with the Jets on Monday. At 6-foot-5, 308 pounds, he's always been a gifted athlete and should be able to handle that role, even if he lacks Fant's hands as a receiver.

It's also possible Ogbuehi could compete against Brandon Shell, who was signed earlier on Wednesday to a two-year deal, for the right tackle starting role.