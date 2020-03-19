SeahawkMaven
Top Stories
Podcasts
News
Game Day

Bolstering Depth, Seahawks Sign OL Cedric Ogbuehi

Corbin Smith

Continuing to load up on veteran offensive linemen in free agency, the Seahawks have agreed to terms with tackle Cedric Ogbuehi on a one-year deal.

Originally reported by Jordan Schultz of ESPN, Ogbuehi could earn up to $3.3 million in 2020. Specifics of the contract have yet to be revealed.

Formerly a first-round pick out of Texas A&M, Ogbuehi was drafted by the Bengals with the No. 21 overall pick despite recovering from a torn ACL. He missed most of his rookie season, but did return to play in five games in December.

After battling for a starting role against Jake Fisher and Eric Winston, he won the starting right tackle job in 2016. Though he struggled in his first extensive action, he started 12 games before a torn rotator cuff ended his season in Week 16.

Ogbuehi slid over to left tackle to replace Andrew Whitworth in 2018, who left to sign with the Rams. He started 13 games, but continued to underwhelm and struggle with injuries, failing to perform at the level expected of a top draft pick.

Cincinnati declined his fifth-year option and after being a healthy scratch most of the 2019 season, he left for Jacksonville on a one-year deal. He dressed for 14 games last season with the Jaguars, seeing just 155 offensive snaps at tackle and tight end.

Still just 28 years old, the Seahawks look to be taking a flier on Ogbuehi viewing him as a potential swing tackle replacement for George Fant, who signed with the Jets on Monday. At 6-foot-5, 308 pounds, he's always been a gifted athlete and should be able to handle that role, even if he lacks Fant's hands as a receiver.

It's also possible Ogbuehi could compete against Brandon Shell, who was signed earlier on Wednesday to a two-year deal, for the right tackle starting role.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Did Seahawks Overpay for Familiarity with Jarran Reed?

The Seahawks signed Reed to a two-year deal that was universally liked by the fan base. However, it can be argued the team lost the value game with this contract.

Colby Patnode

by

Fountaindale

Could Cassius Marsh Return to Seahawks for Third Stint?

With free agent pass rushers flying off the board left and right and Seattle still scanning the market for options to address one of the team's biggest flaws, signing Marsh could be on the table again at some point this offseason.

Thomas Hall10

by

wantcoffee99

Brandon Shell, Seahawks Reach Two-Year Agreement

Likely signing on to compete for a starting gig as a replacement for Germain Ifedi, Shell brings past starting experience at right tackle and right guard to Seattle's front line.

Corbin Smith

Seahawks Live Free Agency Tracker

Check back often for updates on signings, free agent visits, trade rumors, and more as the 2020 NFL league year kicks off on March 16.

Corbin Smith

Veteran DE Bruce Irvin Rejoining Seahawks

Still packing a punch at 32 years of age, Seattle hopes Irvin's second stint goes as well as the first one and he can play a key role in reviving a dormant pass rush from a year ago.

Corbin Smith

Aggressive Moves Needed for Seahawks to Compete in NFC West Arms Race

With the Cardinals and 49ers stockpiling premier talent and the Rams remaining formidable, the Seahawks face a crucial next few weeks to add talent to their roster in an effort to hang in the ever-so-competitive NFC West.

Landon Buford

Is Yannick Ngakoue in Seattle? His Instagram story suggests he may be...

Corbin Smith

Everson Griffen Exploring Market, Seahawks in Pursuit

While Seattle waits on a final decision from Jadeveon Clowney, the front office has zeroed in on another veteran option who could be a quality complementary rusher to team up with the former No. 1 overall pick.

Corbin Smith

Former Seahawks DE Quinton Jefferson Strikes Deal with Bills

Suffering their second free agent departure in as many days, the Seahawks will now be counting on L.J. Collier and Rasheem Green to step up with Jefferson bolting for Buffalo.

Corbin Smith

Versatile OL B.J. Finney Signs Two-Year Deal with Seahawks

Bringing past starting experience at center and both guard spots, it remains to be seen where Finney fits into Seattle's plans, but he should have a great shot at first full-time starting gig in the NFL.

Corbin Smith