SI.com
SeahawkMaven
HomeGame DayGM ReportNewsPodcasts
Search

Branden Jackson Suffers Head Injury, Exits Seahawks Mock Game on Stretcher

CorbinSmithNFL

The Seahawks canceled the second half of their first mock scrimmage at CenturyLink Field on Saturday after defensive end Branden Jackson was taken off the field on a stretcher late in the second quarter with a head injury.

According to coach Pete Carroll, Jackson's collision with tackle Cedric Ogbuehi near midfield functioned "like a knockout punch," as the defender immediately collapsed to the turf and remained still. Quarterback Russell Wilson was the first to kneel next to his fallen teammate as coaches called for an ambulance.

Following a long delay getting Jackson loaded into the vehicle, Carroll decided to call off the final two quarters. He said the veteran defender was able to move all of his extremities when he departed the field.

"It's unfortunate," Wilson said when asked about Jackson's injury. "It's a tough game we play and you can never take it for granted... I'm praying he will be okay. The camaraderie we have as a team is special. We're praying for healing and all that."

Wilson told reporters he had heard Jackson would be okay, but Carroll said the Seahawks didn't have the equipment at the stadium currently to check on him, necessitating a trip to the hospital for evaluation. Further updates on his condition will be provided as they become available.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Former Seahawks Legend Earl Thomas Could be Released by Ravens

The pure insanity of 2020 has made its way onto the football field. Earl Thomas, former Seahawks legend, appears to be well on his way to being released just three weeks before the regular season begins.

Colby Patnode

by

Smittyjd1984

Statistics, Injury Updates from Seahawks Mock Game

Though limited to just two quarters due to a scary injury suffered by Branden Jackson, several Seahawks still starred in the brief dress rehearsal, particularly on the offensive side of the ball.

CorbinSmithNFL

Seahawks Ready to Simulate Preseason in First 'Mock' Scrimmage

Placing an emphasis on making Saturday's mock scrimmage as close to a real preseason game as possible, the Seahawks will host their first dress rehearsal of the season at CenturyLink Field.

CorbinSmithNFL

With Name Cleared, Seahawks CB Quinton Dunbar Thrilled to Return to Field

Relieved to turn the page after armed robbery charges against him were dropped two weeks ago and he was reinstated from the commissioner's exempt list, Dunbar has shifted his focus back solely to football aiming to help the Seahawks win games.

CorbinSmithNFL

How Seahawks Top Draft Picks Have Fared in Week 1 Debuts

The Seahawks seem to believe that first round pick Jordyn Brooks could get significant snaps when the team suits up against the Falcons on September 13. Considering that possibility, how have Seattle's rookies fared in the first week of their career?

Colby Patnode

by

QuisCustodes

5 Observations from Seahawks Eighth Training Camp Practice

In the final tuneup before heading to CenturyLink Field for Saturday's first "mock" scrimmage game, several young players flashed on both sides of the football, including second-year safety Marquise Blair.

CorbinSmithNFL

In 'Race Against the Clock,' Veteran Seahawks Pleased with O-Line Progress

Without the luxury of playing together on the field during OTAs and minicamps, a Seahawks' offensive line featuring three new starters is trying to become a cohesive unit with limited padded practices before the season opener.

CorbinSmithNFL

It's Power Rankings season... where would you rank Seattle?

https://www.nfl.com/news/nfl-power-rankings-seahawks-early-risers-in-training-camp

CorbinSmithNFL

by

QuisCustodes

5 Observations from Seahawks Seventh Training Camp Practice

Led by their prized offseason acquisition in Jamal Adams, the Seahawks defense dominated for most of Thursday's non-padded practice, which may have been the most competitive one of training camp thus far.

CorbinSmithNFL

Phillip Dorsett Could Be 'Big Factor' in Evolving Seahawks Offense

Seattle has always coveted speed and according to coach Pete Carroll, he hasn't seen anyone during his decade on the sidelines with the wheels of Dorsett, adding another explosive threat to the team's dynamic passing game.

Nick Lee