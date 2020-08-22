Branden Jackson Suffers Head Injury, Exits Seahawks Mock Game on Stretcher

The Seahawks canceled the second half of their first mock scrimmage at CenturyLink Field on Saturday after defensive end Branden Jackson was taken off the field on a stretcher late in the second quarter with a head injury.

According to coach Pete Carroll, Jackson's collision with tackle Cedric Ogbuehi near midfield functioned "like a knockout punch," as the defender immediately collapsed to the turf and remained still. Quarterback Russell Wilson was the first to kneel next to his fallen teammate as coaches called for an ambulance.

Following a long delay getting Jackson loaded into the vehicle, Carroll decided to call off the final two quarters. He said the veteran defender was able to move all of his extremities when he departed the field.

"It's unfortunate," Wilson said when asked about Jackson's injury. "It's a tough game we play and you can never take it for granted... I'm praying he will be okay. The camaraderie we have as a team is special. We're praying for healing and all that."

Wilson told reporters he had heard Jackson would be okay, but Carroll said the Seahawks didn't have the equipment at the stadium currently to check on him, necessitating a trip to the hospital for evaluation. Further updates on his condition will be provided as they become available.