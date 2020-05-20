SeahawkMaven
Bruce Irvin Reveals Seahawks Reunion Was 'Primary Choice' This Offseason

Thomas Hall

After having one of the worst pass rushes in the league during the 2019 campaign, the Seahawks knew they’d need to make some serious changes to their front seven this spring.

While general manager John Schneider hasn’t added any superstar players to Seattle’s defense so far this offseason, he did bring back a former member of their 2013 Super Bowl-winning team in Bruce Irvin.

After spending the last four seasons away from the Pacific Northwest, Irvin decided to return to the Seahawks on a one-year, $5.5 million deal this offseason. Before signing with Seattle, the ninth-year pro had envisioned returning to his “football home” for several months dating back to last season.

Following Seattle’s Week 15 victory in Carolina, Irvin expressed that he wished he could have been on the team in 2019. Furthermore, the veteran linebacker also revealed he contacted linebacker Bobby Wagner after the team’s playoff victory in Philadelphia, wishing he was on the plane flying back to Seattle.

Though the former first-round pick received multiple offers this spring, he just couldn’t pass up the chance to return to Seattle as he did in 2018 when he chose to sign with Atlanta. The 6-foot-3 hybrid linebacker admitted he hasn’t been with any other organization that treats their players better than Seattle.

“I just wanted to come back. I can’t complain about anywhere I’ve been but, nothing has been like Seattle,” Irvin detailed. “From how they travel, to how we practice, how they take care of their older players, from the cafeteria, from particularly being on the lake. It’s just everything, it’s just Grade A. They run it right up there man, I’m just happy to be back.”

While Seattle’s defense has experienced a facelift since Irvin departed after the 2015 campaign, the Atlanta native will still be able to play alongside both K.J. Wright and Wagner and he can’t wait to reunite with his former teammates this summer.

Despite being signed for just one year, Irvin’s sole focus is on being productive during his second tenure with the Seahawks. The former West Virginia product admitted that he’d love to stay in Seattle beyond next season, but he's not looking too far ahead.

“I just gonna cherish this year man and i’ll do what I got to do to see if I can get a few more years with em and that’ll work itself out,” Irvin explained. “As of now, I just wanna do what I gotta do and when I get back make sure I’m ready to take care of business.”

During the 2019 campaign, Irvin played 13 regular season games for the Panthers and produced 36 tackles, 23 quarterback pressures, 8.5 sacks (a career-high), eight tackles for loss, and a forced fumble.

Based on Irvin’s impressive overall production last season, he’ll likely receive a ton of chances to rush the passer for the Seahawks in 2020, providing him with an opportunity to replicate or even improve upon those results in a system he's very familiar with.

While most experts believe Seattle hasn’t added enough pieces to improve their pass rush for next season, Irvin doesn’t agree and he’s confident their defense will surprise people during the 2020 campaign.

“I think we got a talented group,” Irvin said. “I think we’re gonna be better than a lot of people think we are.”

Corbin Smith