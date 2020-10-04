Carlos Hyde Inactive, Seahawks Secondary Depth Razor Thin vs. Dolphins

As expected, the Seahawks will take on the Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami missing nearly half of their key secondary players.

After ruling out star safety Jamal Adams and cornerback Quinton Dunbar on Friday, Seattle will also be without reserve safety Lano Hill and cornerback Neiko Thorpe, who continue to nurse back and hip injuries respectively. Both players missed multiple practices this week and were listed as questionable to suit up in Week 4.

Already slated to start Ryan Neal at safety and Tre Flowers at cornerback as replacements for Adams and Dunbar, with Hill and Thorpe unavailable, the Seahawks promoted safety Damarious Randall and cornerback Gavin Heslop from the practice squad to provide additional depth. Randall just joined the team on Wednesday, while Heslop hasn't played in an NFL game and missed most of training camp.

Away from those four defensive backs being sidelined, veteran running back Carlos Hyde won't play on Sunday due to a shoulder injury despite being a full participant in Friday's practice session. But in the good news department, just one week after exiting with a sprained left knee, Chris Carson will be active and expected to start for Seattle.

With Carson likely on a pitch count, Travis Homer and rookie DeeJay Dallas should both see extensive snaps out of the backfield in a homecoming of sorts. Both players starred for the Miami Hurricanes and played college games at Hard Rock Stadium.

Closing out Seattle's inactives, linebacker Jordyn Brooks will miss the game after injuring his knee in last week's victory over Dallas and missing practice all week. Cody Barton and Shaquem Griffin will both be available to take his snaps at weakside or strongside linebacker. Up front, reserve center Kyle Fuller will be a healthy scratch for a second straight game after being reinstated from the suspended list.