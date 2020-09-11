Cedric Ogbuehi Ruled Out, Duane Brown and Will Dissly Ready to Play in Seahawks Opener

Speaking with reporters for the last time before Sunday's regular season opener against the Falcons, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll indicated tackle Duane Brown and tight end Will Dissly will suit up after missing practice time this week.

Throughout training camp, Seattle has been monitoring the 35-year old Brown's workload, as he's received periodic veteran rest days and has been held out of some individual drill work. Given his age and injury issues from last season, the organization is simply doing what it can to keep him healthy and he's in good shape to play this weekend.

"We've managed him all the way through camp," Carroll said. "If you take a look at the days, we're just working him on a schedule. He's been around a long time and we want to make sure we take care of him. It's a long year and all that and we don't wanna go until he feels something, so we're just managing him with a regular system. We think we're on it right now, so it'll be very much the same for a while."

As for Dissly, the third-year tight end has had a "phenomenal offseason" coming back from a torn Achilles tendon suffered last October. Though he was limited on Thursday, Carroll made it clear it was for precautionary reasons and he's 100 percent healthy.

"He had a great camp, he's fine." Carroll commented. "We're just making sure he's ready to go for his first game and we can play him as we want to."

While Brown and Dissly weren't on Seattle's final injury report and will take the field in Atlanta, the team will be without reserve tackle Cedric Ogbuehi, who suffered a strained pectoral muscle during the final week of training camp. In his absence, Jamarco Jones will serve as the primary backup at both tackle positions.

The Seahawks could also be without speedy receiver Phillip Dorsett, who is listed as questionable with a sore foot. He's been a limited participant in practice throughout the week and missed extensive time in camp after aggravating the injury in a mock scrimmage.

"We'll see what happens, but David Moore is ready to go," Carroll said in regard to if Dorsett can't go. "David's been on it, this is the best he's ever been. We'll play a lot of guys - Freddie Swain has done a nice job - we're anxious to see Freddie... You'll see what happens at game time as far as what else is going on."