Cedric Ogbuehi Set to Face Fierce Eagles Pass Rush in First Start With Seahawks

For the first time in nearly three years, with right tackle Brandon Shell shelved by a high ankle sprain, Cedric Ogbuehi will step into the starting lineup when the Seahawks hit the road to battle the Eagles on Monday Night Football.

Now in his sixth season, Ogbuehi signed a one-year deal with Seattle back in March. After missing a pair of games with a shoulder injury to start the year, he's played 25 offensive snaps in four games and hasn't been utilized much as a sixth blocker like George Fant was in previous seasons.

Despite the lack of reps, however, offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer was impressed by what he saw from Ogbuehi during training camp practices and has no concerns about him being ready to step in and play well in Shell's absence.

"Cedric's a guy from day one, you saw the athleticism, you saw the talent, you saw the high level of the ability to pass protect and sink his hips," Schottenheimer said on Friday. "He's very athletic, so he can do a lot of great things out in space. We have no questions he's going to go up there and play really well."

In terms of degree of difficulty for a spot start, Ogbuehi hasn't been given any favors. The former Texas A & M standout will face a stiff challenge blocking against a trio of quality defensive ends in Brandon Graham, Derek Barnett, and Josh Sweat. Playing key roles for a Philadelphia squad currently ranked second in the NFL in sacks and sixth in pressure rate, the three edge defenders have combined to produce 15.5 sacks and 30 quarterback hits per Pro Football Reference.

Continuing to play well at 32 years of age, Graham has led the charge, amassing a team-best 7.0 sacks and 12 quarterback hits through 10 games. Capable of winning with power and finesse at the point of attack, the 265-pound veteran has been equally adept against the run and pass, receiving an 80.5 overall grade from Pro Football Focus while being credited with 37 pressures and 22 run stops.

As for Barnett and Sweat, while they haven't been viewed as favorably by Pro Football Focus in terms of overall grades, they have both been disruptive in their own right. Barnett has generated 20 pressure and 17 run stops, while the uber-athletic Sweat has 11 pressures and 21 run stops.

Looking back at Ogbuehi's previous run as a starter for the Bengals from 2016 to 2017, matching up with those three rushers - in particular Graham - could be problematic for the Seahawks entering Monday's contest.

Originally drafted in the first-round of the 2015 NFL Draft, Ogbuehi didn't play much as a rookie coming off a torn ACL, seeing just 65 offensive snaps. The ensuing season, he was installed as a starter at right tackle and struggled mightily, allowing a league-worst nine sacks and 43 quarterback pressures on just 628 offensive snaps. He wasn't much better in 2017 playing on the left side, allowing eight sacks and 35 quarterback pressures on 665 snaps.

For those two seasons, Ogbuehi received dismal 52.8 and 58.0 pass protection grades from Pro Football Focus. Failing to develop as the franchise envisioned and battling durability issues, Cincinnati opted to decline his fifth-year option and let him walk in free agency.

At 6-foot-5, 308 pounds, Ogbuehi's physical tools have never been questioned. With long 35 3/4-inch arms, he looks like an NFL tackle and though his knee injury prevented him from working out at the 2015 scouting combine, he at one point ran a 4.7 second 40-yard dash during his college career.

But those tools have never fully translated to consistent on-field success, as Ogbuehi's lack of lower body strength and physicality doomed him against power rushers in pass protection. He persistently has been bullied with bull rushes and plays with too narrow of a base at times on his pass sets, something that was apparent even on his college film.

On the flip side, as Schottenheimer alluded to based on camp observations, Ogbuehi's athleticism has been noticeable in spurts. He mirrors well against speed rushers in pass protection and has found success previously getting to the second level to block against linebackers and safeties in the run game.

Going against one of the NFL's top pass rushing teams, Seattle will have to be prepared to provide help for Ogbuehi with tight ends and running backs chipping against Graham and Philadelphia's other ends. Play calling may also need to be adjusted a bit to play to his strengths, creating situations where his top-flight athleticism can be used to the team's advantage on the ground and in the screen game.

While his prior struggles and lack of playing time in recent years may be viable causes for concern, Schottenheimer believes in Ogbuehi, especially after he played important snaps replacing Shell to close out a win over the Cardinals. Given his past starting experience, the Seahawks signed him for this very reason to provide quality insurance when needed and he will have a chance to earn every penny on Monday night.

"Cedric's a guy we have complete confidence in and I think it's always easier when you go out and you get a chance to play a half or whatever it was against Arizona. It's not like you're going out there and you've not played. I think if he gets called into action, he'll do great."