Cherishing Mentor Role, Bruce Irvin Encouraged by Seahawks' Young Stable of Pass Rushers

RENTON, WA - When the Seahawks used a first round pick on Bruce Irvin back in 2012, he broke into the NFL with plenty of red flags and character concerns due to his troubled past as a youth and at West Virginia.

Now entering his ninth NFL season, it's safe to say Irvin couldn't have asked for a better landing spot. Developing a close relationship with linebacker coach and current defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr., who he has called a father figure on numerous occasions, along with learning how to become a professional from the likes of Chris Clemons and Red Bryant, he found immediate success with 8.0 sacks as a rookie. He eventually curtailed four strong seasons in Seattle into a lucrative free agent deal with Oakland in 2016.

Four years later after brief pit stops in Atlanta and Carolina, the 33-year old Irvin has flipped the script rejoining the Seahawks as a grizzled veteran ready to pay it forward and serve as a mentor for several of the team's young pass rushers. It's a role he began to transition into even before leaving in 2016, as he started to become a more vocal, outspoken leader prior to hitting free agency.

"At this point, I'm just being myself. I talk smack, but I also build 'em up," Irvin told reporters on Monday. "But if you B'sing, I'm gonna let you know about it. And I expect that from them if they think I'm B'sing."

Among those who have stood out to him through the first couple weeks of training camp, Irvin has been especially impressed by the early performance of rookie Alton Robinson, who also has drawn praise from coach Pete Carroll. The fifth-round pick out of Syracuse has been a standout throughout camp playing both defensive end spots.

"I think Aldon is doing a really, really good job of coming to work every day, finding something to get better at every day," Irvin said. "He's really working his tail off and it's translating for him. He's making plays, he's getting sacks, hopefully he can keep doing that and hopefully he can contribute and play a major role for us when the season starts."

Coming into camp north of 270 pounds, Carroll initially was concerned about the extra weight. But after nine practices, he's changed his tune, seeing the additional muscle as being beneficial to his all-around game.

"He's surprised all of us," Carroll remarked. "In that he's bigger than we thought - he came in about 15 pounds heavier than he played, he was in the 270s - and it's helped him. He's a powerful rusher and he already has good finesse and good moves and understands how to play on the edge and all. But you can see him break the edge down because he's stronger than some of the faster, sleeker guys that are weighing in the 250s... You put all the package together, he's done well. He's done real well."

Back at the SAM linebacker position he played in his final couple seasons in Seattle during his prior stint, Irvin has also been "amazed" by third-year defender Shaquem Griffin. The pair have spent a ton of time together at practice, as both players have seen action at linebacker as well as working with the defensive line as edge rushers.

Upon his return to Seattle, Irvin admitted he was both curious and eager to see how Griffin found success playing with just one hand. Having been with him on the practice field for a few weeks now, he's been blown away by many of the things he can do.

"The guy is a hell of a player and he's working his tail off," Irvin said. "Obviously, he has to work a little bit harder cause he's kind of at a disadvantage, so I think he's done a great job of trying to really add rush moves instead of just trying to run by people."

After barely playing any defensive snaps in his first 20-plus NFL games, the Seahawks decided to give Griffin a shot as a situational pass rusher in the second half of the 2019 season. He came on strong late, including teaming up with his twin brother Shaquill for a sack on Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the Divisional Round of the playoffs.

"Like I said about Alton [Robinson]," Irvin continued. "Shaquem is working each and every day to get better. I tell him to find something he wants to get better at each day and try to critique that as much as you can. I think he's done a great job of doing that."

Taking promising young players such as Griffin and Robinson under his wing, Irvin has returned to Seattle as the "OG" in the locker room. While he may not be thrilled about being viewed as an "old" player and went out of his way to show he hasn't lost a step athletically by jumping over a tackling dummy at practice last week, he has a far different perspective than when he first entered the league nearly a decade ago.

"As a younger B.I., my 'why' was cars, jewelry, stuff like that," Irvin reflected. "And my 'why' now is my wife and my kids, my family, generational wealth. It's just a different mindset and I'm just thankful that I was able to mature and see that. Most guys be 31, 32 years old out here and still chasing women, buying a lot of cars, and stuff like that. I was fortunate enough to see the light and transition away from that and just focus on what really matters."

No longer the "reach" draft pick with red flags galore and prioritizing his family, this mature mindset has positioned Irvin to not only be a factor for the Seahawks in 2020, but also guide others on the roster to success on and off the field in the present and in the future.