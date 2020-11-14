Chris Carson Among 3 Seahawks Ruled Out, Damon Harrison Elevated to Face Rams

Already without both of their starting cornerbacks and starting center, the Seahawks will travel to Los Angeles without their top two running backs and a key pass rusher available to play against the Rams on Sunday.

After being listed as questionable on the final injury report, Chris Carson, Carlos Hyde, and Benson Mayowa have all been downgraded to out for Week 10. All three players missed extensive practice time this week, though Hyde did manage to get some work in on Friday to test his strained hamstring and Carson was supposed to run this weekend to test his injured foot.

Apparently, in the case of both players, they weren't quite ready to return to action. It's also possible the team decided to be cautious with another game quickly coming up against the Cardinals next Thursday night.

Without Carson or Hyde suiting up, the Seahawks promoted veteran running back Alex Collins from the practice squad for a second straight week and he will be active alongside rookie DeeJay Dallas and Travis Homer. Playing in his first game since 2018, he rushed two times for five yards on 13 offensive snaps against the Bills.

As for Mayowa, coach Pete Carroll called him a "long shot" to play on Friday as he continues to battle through a high ankle sprain that has cost him the past two games. In his absence, rookie Alton Robinson as well as Shaquem Griffin could see some action rushing off the edge behind Carlos Dunlap in pass rushing situations.

In additional injury news, Seattle placed defensive tackle Bryan Mone on injured reserve with a high ankle sprain suffered last weekend against the Bills. He will miss at least three weeks before he's eligible to return to practice.

If there's a silver lining to Mone's injury, his absence opens the door for former All-Pro Damon Harrison to replace him on the roster. After spending the past five weeks on the Seattle's practice squad, Carroll indicated on Friday he would make his debut and the team elevated him to the 53-man roster for this week's game.

Desperate for secondary help with Shaquill Griffin (hamstring) and Quinton Dunbar (knee) both ailing and sidelined for this week, Neiko Thorpe was activated from injured reserve and added to the roster. He returned to practice this week and could see action both defensively and on special teams.