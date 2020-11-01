Chris Carson, Jamal Adams Headline Seahawks Lengthy Inactive List vs. 49ers

As expected, the Seahawks will be short-handed on both sides of the football with six starters and a key offensive reserve sidelined when they kickoff against the 49ers in a critical Week 8 contest at CenturyLink Field.

Headlining Seattle's list of inactives, running backs Chris Carson and Carlos Hyde won't play after not practicing this week with foot and hamstring injuries respectively. On defense, cornerbacks Shaquill Griffin and Ugo Amadi as well as star safety Jamal Adams will not suit up either, leaving the team without three starters in the secondary.

Wrapping up Seattle's lengthy inactive list, guard Mike Iupati (back) and defensive end Benson Mayowa (ankle) will be held out after missing extensive practice time this week.

Despite missing two practices this week with a bruised knee, Travis Homer will be active and join rookie DeeJay Dallas as the only two healthy running backs on the Seahawks roster. Jordan Simmons will start at left guard for Iupati for the third straight game.

Defensively, Tre Flowers will step in for Griffin, who has a concussion and hamstring injury, at left cornerback, while both D.J. Reed and Linden Stephens will be in consideration to fill in for Amadi in the slot.

Though he was listed as questionable going into this weekend with a hamstring injury of his own, Ryan Neal will earn his fourth straight start at strong safety. The team decided to err on the side of caution with Adams, who will miss his fourth straight game after injuring his groin in Week 3 and missing practice time this week with an illness.

The biggest question mark may be at the LEO defensive end spot, as Mayowa's absence coupled with recently-acquired Carlos Dunlap not being available to play leaves the team with few options at the position. Rookie Alton Robinson and veteran Damontre Moore could be options to start, while seventh-round pick Stephen Sullivan will make his NFL debut only a few weeks after transitioning from tight end to defensive end.

Along with Reed and Sullivan, rookie tight end Colby Parkinson and second-year defensive back Jayson Stanley will be active for the first time this season as the Seahawks look for players to step up with numerous key contributors out injured.