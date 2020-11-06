Chris Carson, Shaquill Griffin Ruled Out for Seahawks Week 9 Matchup vs. Bills

For a second straight week, the Seahawks will be without their top two running backs and two key defensive starters.

As confirmed by coach Pete Carroll, running back Chris Carson and cornerback Shaquill Griffin won't make the trip to Buffalo this weekend. The team also ruled out defensive end Benson Mayowa, guard Mike Iupati, cornerback Ugo Amadi, and reserve running back Carlos Hyde.

Still dealing with a sore foot suffered two weeks ago in a loss to the Cardinals, Carson wasn't able to practice at all this week. While Carroll says he hasn't had a setback, they are being cautious with him hoping he will be able to turn the corner and return next week.

"Couldn't make it today," Carroll told reporters following Friday's practice. "Today was going to be the day we try to decide where he was and they didn't feel like it was right to bring him out there today, so we gotta leave him home, take care of him, get him ready for next week."

Behind him, Hyde also missed all three of Seattle's practices with a lingering hamstring injury. Earlier in the week, Carroll indicated he was a longshot to be able to play, and ruling him out leaves only two healthy running backs on the roster in Travis Homer and rookie DeeJay Dallas.

Unlike last Sunday, however, the Seahawks do have an insurance plan ready if needed. Earlier this week, the team re-signed veteran Alex Collins to the practice squad and though he has only a few practices under his belt, Carroll has no reservations about elevating him and giving him some snaps against the Bills.

"He had a terrific week for us and was really impressive," Carroll said in regard to Collins. "He kinda fell right back into the flow of things here and we feel very comfortable with him playing. Even though he hasn't been practicing all this time, we feel pretty good about him. He's got his head in the right spot for it."

Defensively, Griffin has been in concussion protocol for nearly two weeks and also has been nursing a hamstring injury. After not playing against the 49ers last weekend, he didn't make enough progress to return to practice this week and will once again be replaced by Tre Flowers in the starting lineup.

Along with clarifying Griffin's concussion remains under evaluation, the fourth-year defender's hamstring is still bothering him, which prevented him from having any shot at practicing this week.

"Really, they didn't have to determine it because his hamstring wasn't ready as far as I know, so we'll get back after it by Wednesday of next week and determine where he's at as far as the concussion thing. His hammy wasn't ready, so we just have to wait it out."

In addition to Griffin, slot cornerback Ugo Amadi will miss a second straight contest with his own hamstring injury. After playing significant snaps against San Francisco in Week 8, D.J. Reed will replace him in the lineup once again.

Though Griffin and Amadi will be out, the Seahawks will have help coming in the secondary in the form of All-Pro safety Jamal Adams, who participated in all three practices this week after missing four games with a groin injury. He's expected to start and per Carroll, he won't have any snap restrictions.

As for Mayowa, Carroll told reporters he has a high ankle sprain and wasn't able to work his way back this week. Similar to Griffin, they will wait out his injury aiming to get him back as quickly as Week 10 when they travel to face the Rams.

If there's a sliver of good news with Mayowa's injury, recently acquired defensive end Carlos Dunlap had an excellent first week of practice and is expected to make his Seahawks debut on Sunday. Rasheem Green also had a strong week of practice and should be activated from injured reserve by Saturday, providing more depth at the position.

In regard to potential practice squad promotions, it remains unclear whether defensive tackle Damon Harrison will make his much-anticipated debut for Seattle. Now in his fifth week with the team, Carroll indicated the veteran is ready to play and the team simply hasn't been able to find a place on the roster for him yet.

"He's ready to go, we just gotta get a spot for him. Our guys have been doing a nice job and we haven't felt like sitting anybody down yet for him to get up. But as soon as the opportunity pops, he's gonna jump in there."