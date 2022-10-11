Pete Carroll Impressed With Seahawks Offense Despite Losses

Since their dreadful showing against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 2, the Seattle Seahawks offense has been one of the most explosive units in the NFL.

In fact, over the last three weeks, Seattle has averaged 457 yards and 34.3 points per game.

However, despite that offensive improvement, Seattle is still just 1-2 over that time - something that has surprised Seahawks head coach, Pete Carroll.

“Yeah, I wouldn’t have thought that," Carroll said. "I thought that would have been plenty of points to win all those games. We have been scoring well. We’ve been scoring fast and been explosive and all."

One of the main reasons for the Seahawks' explosiveness, has been the play of its veteran quarterback Geno Smith, who has quickly become one of the most productive players in the NFL at his position.

During that stretch, Smith has 71 of 99 passes for 913 yards and seven touchdowns, with just one interception. He has also rushed 12 times for 61 yards and a score.

"Geno (Smith) has really taken advantage of understanding the system and working well with every aspect of it from the checks," Carroll said. From the control of the line of scrimmage, to what he is doing in the throwing game, and of course, he is contributing in the run game as well. He’s been a big part of that, but he has a good group around him."

However, Smith cannot take all the credit, as his playmakers have also made the most of their opportunities, thanks in large part to their offensive line, including their young tackle pairing.

"He’s got a really solid group. The guys up front have come through. The young tackles have come through. He’s got receivers and tight ends and the backs that have made their plays. It’s a really fast-progressing group and I’m hoping that we keep making the plays and making the explosions that sets the field position in order and all that kind of stuff as we are going. It’s a pretty exciting part of our team.”

Seattle will hope to continue their hot offensive play on Sunday when they take on one of the most dangerous teams in the NFL, the Arizona Cardinals, and star quarterback, Kyler Murray.

