Cornerback Quinton Dunbar Says Seahawks Interested in Retaining Him

Still looking to upgrade at cornerback, the Seahawks are keeping a close eye on the market of free agent Quinton Dunbar.

Free agent cornerback Quinton Dunbar is reportedly set to visit the Lions and Cardinals next week, but the Seahawks remain interested in bringing him back. The former receiver convert out of Florida responded to an Instagram comment earlier today saying he and the organization have had "good talks."

After losing Shaquill Griffin to the Jaguars at the start of free agency, Seattle still has some depth at the position with 2020 breakout D.J. Reed, fourth-year man Tre Flowers, and nickel corner Ugo Amadi. It also plucked Ahkello Witherspoon, who's currently penciled in as the starter opposite Reed, from the division-rival 49ers on a one-year deal shortly after Griffin departed.

But it's clear the Seahawks still want to add at least one cornerback this offseason, with rumors circulating they could be interested in a reunion with future Hall of Famer Richard Sherman. While that's been more of a fan-fueled campaign than anything at this point, the likelier option for the team to improve its cornerback depth appears to be Dunbar.

Acquired from Washington for a fifth-round pick, Dunbar unfortunately wound up being one of the Seahawks' biggest misses last offseason.

Uncertainty shrouded his availability for the start of the 2020 campaign after landing on the commissioner's exempt list for his connection to an armed robbery last May. When the seven-year veteran was absolved of his charges and subsequently taken off the exempt list, training camp had been well underway in Seattle.

Ultimately getting off to a late start to his season preparations, Dunbar never appeared fully comfortable with his new team. He notched one interception but allowed 30 catches on 47 targets, earning him a poor 44.2 coverage grade from Pro Football Focus.

Dealing with a knee injury that eventually required surgery, he struggled mightily in the Seahawks' season-altering 44-34 loss to the Bills. In that game, it became pretty clear he should not have been on the field in his condition; he was far from 100 percent and it showed. Shortly thereafter, Dunbar landed on the Injured Reserve list for the remainder of the season.

Frankly, the Seahawks never really got see what they had in Dunbar, so it shouldn't come as a surprise they're interested in a reunion despite the issues he had in 2020. There will be some stiff competition for him in his market, but Seattle has always felt like a likely destination for him in 2021.