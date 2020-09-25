SI.com
SeahawkMaven
HomeGM ReportGame DayNewsPodcastsThe Nest
Search

COVID-19 Protocols Complicating Efforts for Seahawks, NFL Teams to Replace Injured Players

CorbinSmithNFL

RENTON, WA - Early on Thursday morning, reports surfaced about the Seahawks bringing in veteran defensive tackle Damon Harrison for a visit next week.

Under normal circumstances, such a statement in the middle of the season would have been absurd, particularly when it comes to waiting to meet with Harrison until next week. If Seattle needed help along the defensive line, they would rush the former All-Pro into town for a workout and physical with hopes of signing him quickly.

But in the COVID-19 era that the NFL currently finds itself trying to play through, these types of free agent operations have become the new normal.

"We have to solve our problems immediately from within," Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said on Friday. "And that's what we're trying to be prepared to do. Then when you can find a guy who can match up and could fill a need, then we'll go ahead and work outside."

As he's stated numerous times throughout his tenure as coach in Seattle, Carroll reaffirmed to reporters the organization is constantly "looking and working" trying to assemble the best roster possible each week. But there's no question the process has been complicated by health and safety protocols amid a pandemic.

Last week, the Seahawks lost linebacker Bruce Irvin and safety Marquise Blair to season-ending torn ACLs and both receiver Phillip Dorsett and defensive end Rasheem Green landed on injured reserve, creating numerous roster spots left to be filled.

Typically, the Seahawks would bring in veterans throughout the course of the season to meet roster needs as they spring up due to such injuries as well as suspensions. With each team carrying expanded practice squads with 16 players who are tested daily and ready to play immediately when called upon, however, instant changes now have to be done in-house out of necessity.

If Seattle has interest in a veteran, Carroll and general manager John Schneider can't simply pick up a phone and sign them. If a team wants to add an outside free agent, there's a lengthy process involving three negative tests in a span of four days before players can even be evaluated my medical personnel.

As a result, there's a great deal of planning that must go into making such a move and front offices as well as coaching staffs have to be thinking days ahead with players such as Harrison. That's why he won't even be in town until after the Seahawks play the Cowboys on Sunday.

"It is different because of the time frame it takes you," Carroll elaborated. "It's hard to immediately respond if you want to do that and so you have to plan everything out and you gotta get organized and you don't always have all the information."

When Carroll references missing information, the inability to instantly bring a player in for a workout and physical adds a complex wrinkle to the process. In a season where teams didn't have anything close to a traditional offseason or training camp and conditioning is unknown, that's especially problematic.

If a team wants a free agent to come in play the following week, he better arrive on Monday to start his testing window with hopes of practicing by Friday. As Carroll notes, it isn't ideal, but the Seahawks and the rest of the NFL have to adapt and while it won't happen near as frequently during this unprecedented season, he doesn't have reservations about signing players off the street despite circumstances.

"As far as worrying about the guys coming in, entering the 'bubble' in essence,'... It is what it is. It ain't great because there's a better way to do that and that means test them longer and further out, but we're not able to do that, so we do the best we can and we're not reluctant though based on the protocol."

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Seahawks CB Quinton Dunbar, DE Benson Mayowa Questionable to Play vs. Cowboys

Injuries continue to decimate Seattle's edge rushing group, as Mayowa will be a likely game-time decision and Green already has been ruled out. Making matters worse, the possibility of Dunbar being out leaves a struggling secondary in rough shape gearing up for an explosive Dallas offense.

CorbinSmithNFL

Seahawk Maven Blue Friday Exclusive Featuring Stacy Jo Rost

Stacy Jo Rost of ESPN 710 joins reporter Hannah Hoover to share her thoughts on Russell Wilson's red-hot start, how the Seahawks match up with the Cowboys this weekend, why adding defensive line help is imperative to the team's Super Bowl chances, and more.

Hannah Hoover

Plugging Gaps and Penetrating Pockets, Bryan Mone Emerging as Difference Maker for Seahawks

Seattle entered a new season with tons of question marks along the defensive line, including depth concerns at defensive tackle. But thanks to the massive 340-pound Mone's surprising contributions, the team suddenly looks much better at the position than anticipated.

CorbinSmithNFL

Seahawks Fantasy Corner: Trade Packages to Acquire Your Favorite Seahawk

The Seahawks offense is one that the fantasy football world wants a piece of. But the cost of those pieces could be a dire. What are some realistic options to land one of their coveted skill players?

Colby Patnode

Enemy Confidential: Cowboys Mirror Seahawks in Myriad of Ways

As the two teams gear up to face one another for the first time since 2018, the Seahawks and Cowboys have far more in common than just being led by top-tier quarterbacks and experienced, familiar head coaches.

CorbinSmithNFL

Seahawks' Pete Carroll Wants Your Help Creating Perfect Coronavirus Mask

After Carroll and the Seahawks drew $350,000 in fines for his neglegance wearing his face mask on the field as mandated by the NFL, the long-time coach hopes a creative fan can pitch a new type of face mask that fits his style.

aryannaprasad

After Catching First NFL Touchdown, Seahawks WR Freddie Swain Off to Promising Start

Following a strong debut in Atlanta, Swain enjoyed another impressive showing at home against New England, recording his first career touchdown. Reminiscing about his first two weeks in the NFL, the rookie receiver couldn't be happier about his performance so far.

Thomas Hall10

Analysis: Dissecting Seahawks Fourth Down Stop vs. Patriots

Analyst Matty F. Brown breaks down the Seahawks’ goal line stand versus the Patriots, looking at their victorious fourth down stop and explaining the strategy behind it.

Matty F. Brown

Seahawks Courting Veteran DT Damon Harrison

Though Seattle has received steady contributions from young players such as Bryan Mone and Anthony Rush, Harrison offers All-Pro pedigree and would instantly bolster the team's defensive line.

CorbinSmithNFL

With Marquise Blair Sidelined, Seahawks Hoping Ugo Amadi Provides Consistency at Nickel

After Marquise Blair injured his ACL against the Patriots, Ugo Amadi stepped in off the bench and posted one of the best performances of his young career. Moving forward, the Seahawks are hopeful he'll build off that performance as the season progresses.

Thomas Hall10