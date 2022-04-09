Current and Former Seahawks Mourn Passing of Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins

Several current and former Seattle players offered their condolences on social media following the devastating news of Haskins' death on Saturday.

Tragic news struck the NFL world with the announcement former Commanders and Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died after being hit by a vehicle in Florida early on Saturday morning.

As confirmed by Florida Highway Patrol spokesperson Lt. Indiana Miranda, a dump truck struck Haskins while walking across westbound Interstate 595. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Haskins, a 2019 first-round pick out of Ohio State, had been in Florida training with several of Pittsburgh's quarterbacks, running backs, and receivers.

Prior to being drafted, Haskins put up record numbers steering the Buckeyes offense. After beating out current Bengals starter Joe Burrow for the starting job as a replacement for J.T. Barrett, he set Big Ten records with 4,831 passing yards, 50 touchdowns, and 4,939 total yards while also re-writing the school's record book in the process. He was named a Heisman Finalist and earned Third-Team All-American honors.

Drafted 15th overall at the urging of owner Dan Snyder, Haskins started seven games for Washington as a rookie, completing 58 percent of his passes while throwing seven touchdowns and seven interceptions. After the team went 1-3 in his first four starts to open the 2020 season, he lost his job in favor of Kyle Allen and with the return of a healthy Alex Smith, the team released him and he went unclaimed off waivers.

Signed to a future/reserve deal in January 2021, Haskins earned a roster spot with the Steelers but only dressed for one game behind starter Ben Roethlisberger and Mason Rudolph. In three NFL seasons, he completed 60 percent of his passes for 2,804 yards, 12 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions.

In response to the heartbreaking news of Haskins' death, several current and former Seahawks offered their condolences on social media, including safety Quandre Diggs and quarterback Russell Wilson.

On behalf of the entire All Seahawks staff, our thoughts and prayers go out to Haskins' widow Kalabrya, his entire family, his teammates, and all of those who loved him.