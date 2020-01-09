DK Metcalf Not Taking Anything for Granted as Seahawks Prepare for Packers

Coming into this season, there was plenty of optimism surrounding second-round pick D.K. Metcalf, but few expected he would record one of the best rookie campaigns in Seahawks franchise history. On top of that, nobody could've predicted his record-setting playoff debut either.

During the Seahawks’ 17-9 victory over the Eagles, the former Ole Miss standout generated 160 receiving yards on just seven receptions, the most recorded by a rookie in a playoff game during the Super Bowl era.

Over Metcalf’s 15 starts during the regular season, the first-year receiver concluded his rookie campaign tied for second-most receptions (58) and touchdowns (7) along with producing the third-most receiving yards among qualified rookies, according to NFL.com.

Despite his outstanding performance this season and in Seattle's playoff-opening victory, Metcalf isn’t taking any of his success on the field for granted. After sustaining a major neck injury during his final season at Ole Miss, Metcalf was initially told that his playing days were over.

Thankfully for Metcalf, his second diagnosis revealed that his condition was less severe than initially thought. Still, for a brief spell, Metcalf believed he wouldn’t be able to play football ever again and his injury has since taught him to further appreciate the game of football.

“It shows me to not take anything for granted,” Metcalf explained following Wednesday’s practice. “Not a moment. Not even a practice for granted. Just go out there and give it all I got.”

Prior to Metcalf’s season-ending neck injury, he was projected to be selected during the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft. But Metcalf remained available after the first 32 picks due to durability red flags and concerns about his route running skills among other things.

Luckily for Seattle, the play making 6-foot-4, 230-pound receiver was still available after their selection of L.J. Collier in the first round as well as safety Marquise Blair in the second round and they traded back into the end of the second round to land him.

After slipping out of the first round, the 22-year old Metcalf initially was upset about the situation. Now, he's extremely happy to be part of a winning team in Seattle and things couldn't have worked out better for the player.

“After everything is said and done, looking back at it, just happy that I landed here,” Metcalf detailed. “Great quarterback. Great offense. Great team. Organization. We’re in the playoffs. Still playing and a lot of teams are at home. It was a great moment.”

Following his impressive postseason debut, Metcalf will be looking to replicate his performance this Sunday in Green Bay. With Seattle still making adjustments to their running game with injuries along the offensive line and in the backfield, Metcalf will likely play a big role in the team's aerial attack for a third straight game.

Even if the Seahawks aren't victorious at Lambeau Field, their stellar rookie receiver is just thankful to be playing in the NFL and looks like a superstar in the making with a bright future in the Pacific Northwest.