Dakoda Shepley Brings Versatility, Unexpected Star Power to Seahawks

Though Shepley has only dressed for three NFL games and has a total of five snaps under his belt, he arrives in Seattle as a celebrity in his own right and has been presented with a unique opportunity to potentially see the field in the near future.

RENTON, WA - As the clock approached midnight on Tuesday night, Dakoda Shepley found himself in an all-too-familiar situation, unsure what the next step in his football career would be.

Waived by the 49ers earlier in the day as part of their final roster cuts, Shepley's agents worked the phones behind the scenes and several teams inquired with interest in him, but his future remained uncertain. Then, as he tried to figure out what to do with all of his stuff back in San Francisco, he received the news he would be staying in the NFC West after being claimed by the Seahawks.

“It was crazy. There were a few other teams that had expressed interest but I really had no idea. I was talking with my parents and my agent until 11:00 p.m. the night before yesterday and I really didn’t know what was to come," Shepley told reporters after Thursday's practice. "I’m really happy to remain on the west coast, be in the Pacific Northwest, really close to Vancouver where I went to school. With such a great organization, beautiful facilities, great weather, I couldn’t ask for more. It’s really great.”

Being on the move isn't anything new for Shepley, who has bounced around with four teams in two different leagues in two different countries over the past three seasons.

Only three years earlier, Shepley signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent coming out of the University of British Columbia. Transitioning from Canadian college football to the NFL provided a challenge he admitted he wasn't ready for and after playing in three preseason games, he was waived.

Rather than toil on a practice squad, understanding he needed game action to develop and give himself a chance to eventually make it in the NFL, Shepley signed a three-year contract with the CFL's Saskatchewan Rough Riders in March 2019. Back north of the border, he started 14 games as a rookie at right guard, earning the team's Rookie of the Year distinction unanimously and finishing second in league voting for the same award.

“I needed it. When I got signed to the Jets out of college in Canada, it was a huge jump and in hindsight was probably one that I was unprepared for," Shepley said of his CFL experience. "Going to the CFL was a great step for me. It taught me how to be a pro. It was a good ramp-up in speed as far as how fast the game is played, and it was definitely something I needed. I learned from it, and it got me to where I am now.”

Along with starring in the CFL, Shepley also delved into acting on the side. Coming from what he coined "Hollywood North" in Vancouver, he received his first on-camera opportunity as an extra for a Hallmark movie while in college and eventually earned a role as Omega Red in Deadpool 2.

Though Shepley admitted he didn't know anything about the character beforehand despite being into Marvel comics, he remembered a humorous encounter while getting fitted for his costume and getting his hair cut where he crossed paths with several big stars from the film, including Ryan Reynolds.

"I went and got my hair cut between T.J. Miller, who’s like his sidekick in the movie, and Ryan Reynolds," Shepley recalled. "I just showed up and I’m getting my hair cut between two pretty prominent actors in Hollywood at the time, still with Ryan Reynolds. When I went into makeup, I’m sitting there holding a picture – they’re taking a picture with my name and I’m holding like I’m doing a mug shot. This jacked old guy kind of walks past me and says, ‘Dakoda Shepley,’ and I’m like ‘how did he know?’ It ended up being Josh Brolin. I recognized him but I didn’t figure it out until after. There was a Harley out front, he probably pulled up shirtless, riding a Harley. It was a cool experience.”

With two years left on his deal with the Rough Riders and acting only being a side hobby at this point, Shepley expected to return to Canada in 2020 to continue his progression. But then the COVID-19 pandemic struck and after multiple postponements, the CFL was ultimately forced to cancel the season in August.

While many players were left without a team last season and weren't able to play as a result, the CFL's decision to allow players to opt out of their contracts created a window of opportunity for Shepley. Now a free agent, the 49ers came calling, signing him midway through training camp and eventually bringing him back as a member of the practice squad.

Injuries plagued San Francisco's offensive line and by December, Shepley was elevated from the practice squad to the active roster for a trio of games. Seeing his first NFL game action, he played five special teams snaps, and the team re-signed him to a future/reserve deal with the expectation he would move to center.

“I got told after the end of last season that I’m going to be a center in the league," Shepley said, indicating 49ers line coach Chris Foerster was the mastermind behind the position change. "So ever since last season, I’ve been teaching myself and learning how to snap, read the defense like a center should."

Although Shepley has went through growing pains adapting to a new role, primarily struggling with sailing snaps over the quarterback's head or skipping them on the ground, he feels his size and skill set fits the pivot position well. Playing 70 snaps at center during the preseason, he didn't allow a single pressure in pass protection and displayed light feet and good lateral movement skills as a run blocker, catching the attention of the Seahawks' scouting department.

"Really, really liked him at center. We were surprised that he was available as we watched him," coach Pete Carroll said on Wednesday. "Our guys did a really good preseason evaluation of him and then, as it came down to last night, it was really one of our favorite guys. And shoot if he didn't show up for us. So we were very fortunate to get him."

What was the key to Shepley's quick transition to a difficult position? He credited renowned trainer Duke Manyweather, who runs the O-Line Masterminds conference each year in Dallas and brings together over 100 current and former linemen. Among those who dedicated time to working with him, retired Cowboys center Andre Gurode taught him everything from how to hold the football to trajectory to snap mechanics.

As he embarks on the next chapter of his journey with the Seahawks, Shepley views himself as a "plug and play guy" following all of the time and effort he put in this offseason learning how to play a new position and expects to battle for playing time right away against Ethan Pocic and Kyle Fuller.

Arriving in Seattle with only three NFL regular season games on his resume, Shepley hasn't had a chance to take a star turn as a football player yet and it will take time for him to get acclimated to his new surroundings. But given the team's short-term and long-term questions at center, the well-rounded, well-traveled lineman has landed in an optimal situation to potentially see the field in the near future, presenting a prime opportunity to become known for his accolades on the field as well as on camera.

“I’m just here to compete and play. I think any player on the team should be looking to compete to contribute to win games and win championships. That’s what I’m here to do. Nothing more, nothing less.”