Damien Lewis, Rashaad Penny Headline Seahawks Inactives vs. Washington

Seattle will roll with a third-string left guard and be down two running backs when it faces Washington in a must-win prime time battle at FedEx Field.

After ruling out five players on Saturday's final injury report, there weren't any surprises on the Seahawks inactives list heading into Monday's Week 12 matchup against Washington.

As expected, Seattle will be without starting left guard Damien Lewis, who suffered a hyperextended elbow in last week's loss to Arizona. With versatile reserve Jamarco Jones landing on injured reserve due to a back injury, the team will start either backup center Kyle Fuller or third-year guard Phil Haynes in his place.

In the backfield, the Seahawks will be without former first-round pick Rashaad Penny as well as third-year runner Travis Homer, who missed practice time this week with hamstring and calf injuries respectively. To provide insurance behind starter Alex Collins and DeeJay Dallas, the team elevated undrafted rookie Josh Johnson from the practice squad earlier on Monday.

Despite being activated from injured reserve to the 53-man roster this week, cornerback Nigel Warrior will not make his Seattle debut. Instead, Gavin Heslop was called up from the practice squad for a second straight week to provide secondary depth behind starters D.J. Reed and Sidney Jones.

Wrapping up the Seahawks' inactives list, quarterback Jacob Eason, center Dakoda Shepley, and defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche will be held out as healthy scratches.