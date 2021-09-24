Seahawks WR Dee Eskridge, RT Brandon Shell Ruled Out vs. Vikings

Seattle will welcome back defensive tackle Bryan Mone, who did not play against Tennessee on Sunday, while Benson Mayowa is questionable to suit up in Minnesota.

While the Seahawks will be close to full strength for their Week 3 road matchup against the Vikings, they will be without two key players on offense, including rookie receiver Dee Eskridge.

Speaking with Steve Raible on the Pete Carroll Preview on KIRO 97.3 FM Friday morning, coach Pete Carroll indicated Eskridge would not be available. The second-round pick out of Western Michigan suffered a concussion in the fourth quarter of the season opener in Indianapolis and did not return to practice this week.

“Dee Eskridge is not going to make it,” Carroll said. “He’s not going to be ready. We’re going to take some more time on him.”

Carroll told Raible on Friday morning that starting right tackle Brandon Shell would be a game time decision with an ankle sprain, but he was downgraded to out on Seattle's final injury report. Running back Rashaad Penny, who Carroll ruled out early in the week, will miss a second straight game with a calf strain.

Defensive tackle Bryan Mone, who sat out last week's loss to Tennessee, did not receive an injury designation despite being limited in practice this week and should be available to play in Minnesota.

Shell exited last week's loss to to the Titans in the fourth quarter after having his leg rolled upon at the tail end of a passing play. Replaced in the lineup by Jamarco Jones, he limped gingerly to the locker room and did not return. The veteran tackle did not practice at all this week and Jones is expected to start in his place against the Vikings.

As for Mone, he injured his elbow during the season opener and after being limited in practice, he was inactive against the Titans. To help offset his absence, the team elevated Robert Nkemdiche from the practice squad and he contributed seven combined tackles in his first NFL action since 2019. Back healthy, he will provide a boost to the Seahawks' interior defensive line rotating in with Poona Ford and Al Woods.

Closing out their final injury report, the Seahawks listed defensive end Benson Mayowa as questionable with a neck injury. He was limited in practice this week and his status will likely be determined as a game time decision.

Seattle will make the trip to Minnesota without defensive pass game coordinator Andre Curtis, who will be away from the team for personal reasons. Assistant defensive backs coach Deshawn Shead will take over his duties on Sunday.

The Vikings also have some significant injuries of their own heading into this weekend. On Friday, the team officially ruled out linebacker Anthony Barr, tackle Christian Darrisaw, and cornerback Harrison Hand. Most notably, star running back Dalvin Cook was listed as questionable after suffering an ankle sprain against the Cardinals last weekend and his status remains up in the air.