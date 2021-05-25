DK Metcalf Optimistic About Seahawks After Offseason Overhaul

It's been five months since the Seahawks were ousted early in the playoffs by the Rams. Since that time, the team has been struck by almost everything the offseason can offer, including an unsettling rumor mill and an abrupt coaching change. Through it all, Metcalf likes the direction the franchise has taken as the new season continues to near.

It’s no surprise many questions were raised after the Seahawks early playoff exit this past January. Following a dominant 12-4 regular season, the NFC West champions expected to make a deep postseason run, but that wasn't in the cards as the Rams jettisoned them in the wild card round.

With Seattle's season ending far earlier than anticipated, crucial holes needed to be filled on the roster. While they tried to address those needs, however, the franchise also needed to mend a shaky relationship with star quarterback Russell Wilson.

First, Wilson went public about his frustrations in regard to pass protection and being hit too much. Then, his agent Mark Rodgers released a list of four teams his client would be willing to waive his no-trade clause to play for, spawning rumors about his impending exit. This put coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider in a difficult situation, as the Seahawks future success hindered on making things right with the seven-time Pro Bowler.

Although there was much speculation on Wilson’s future in Seattle, including reports surfacing that Schneider had met with Bears general manager Ryan Pace to discuss a possible trade, the tension dwindled and was ultimately resolved. Schneider made several moves to appease his star signal caller, including trading for veteran guard Gabe Jackson, signing tight end Gerald Everett to reunite with offensive coordinator Shane Waldron, and drafting receiver D'Wayne Eskridge.

While there's been plenty of drama along the way, All-Pro receiver DK Metcalf seems pleased with how the Seahawks have conducted their offseason business. Regardless of how Wilson's situation played out in recent months, he doesn't worry about other people's business and admitted he wasn't paying close attention to the noise.

"I'm secluded. If my name's not being mentioned, I'm away from it. You got to stay out the way. It would actually have to happen for me to take precautions or say something,” Metcalf said on Victory The Podcast hosted by Doug Ellin and Kevin Dillon.

It's unclear how much tension there really was between Wilson and the organization, but Metcalf called him “the most chill, level-headed dude” on and off the field. Even in times when they’re not on the same page during a play, he’s reminded by his quarterback to stay ready at all times even when the ball doesn't find his hands.

“I’ve never seen him furious on game day," Metcalf added.

It’s evident that Wilson’s importance to the team is undeniable and the Seahawks have been fortunate enough to calm the storm, at least for now. They've been able to improve several positions despite entering the offseason with limited cap space, proving their commitment to providing the best supporting cast possible for the gunslinger in pursuit of a championship.

With Wilson "all in" with his team once again, Metcalf believes the Seahawks are in a much better position compared to when their season abruptly ended five months ago.

“We got a lot of question marks filled during the offseason,” Metcalf stated. “Can’t wait to get back to work with them."

Metcalf spent two months training to run in the 100-meter dash at the USA Track and Field Golden Games. Though he didn't qualify for the Olympics and finished last in his heat, he still posted a 10.36-second time at 6-foot-4, 229 pounds, a remarkable accomplishment going against the fastest men in the world.

Now, Metcalf will shift his attention towards preparation for his third NFL season. After breaking Steve Largent's franchise record for receiving yards in a single season, he will be aiming to take another step forward as one of the league's premier wideouts and though he will soon be eligible to negotiate a new contract, he made it clear on the podcast staying in the Pacific Northwest will be a top priority.

"I pray. I hate traveling, so I pray," Metcalf said. "It's [a] blue-collar [organization]."

While he had to endure an unexpected fall in the 2019 NFL Draft, Metcalf fell to a perfect landing spot with a renowned franchise in Seattle. He's not only benefited from playing with a quarterback of Wilson's caliber who can maximize his physical gifts, but his comradery with Carroll has allowed for him to get the most out of his talent to this point. This connection is just another reason he has no interest in playing anywhere else.

"His energy, first off, and then he lets me be myself," Metcalf expressed. "I can come in with different color hair every week and he's not going to call me out or say anything or, hey, what's wrong? Is everything going good at home? He's just going to let me be myself. That's one thing that I really love about him because I came in with a different mindset like I'm not going to be a rookie, so don't treat me like one. He took it head on and was like, yeah, I understand. I understand your goals and what you're trying to accomplish in this league. You're doing it the right way, so as long as you handle your business and don't get in trouble then you can act however you want to. That's how he treated me from day one and that's what I love about him."

Partnered with the perfect head coach to develop such a dynamic and unique talent like himself, Metcalf isn't about to take his situation in Seattle for granted. And he's certainly not going to let his on-field success and rising fame change how he prepares or how he treats others moving forward.

“That’s one of my morals,” he affirmed. “Work hard, treat people right, keep God first. Everything’s gonna fall in line.”

With the way the offseason has ultimately played out in Seattle, his philosophy seems as close to reality as it can be.