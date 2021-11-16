Seahawks' Duane Brown 'Dodged a Bullet,' Chris Carson's Status Remains Unknown

Brown missed most of the second half in Green Bay nursing a groin injury, but Seattle remains hopeful that he won't miss much time, while the team still doesn't know if Carson will finally return this week from a neck injury.

After exiting Sunday's 17-0 shutout loss to the Packers, the Seahawks received positive news on injured left tackle Duane Brown on Monday.

According to coach Pete Carroll, tests confirmed Brown suffered a hip strain in the third quarter of Sunday's defeat at Lambeau Field. But the team hopes he won't be out long and he's going to be under day-to-day evaluation heading towards a Week 11 home matchup with Arizona.

“It looks like we might have dodged a bullet with Duane," Carroll said. "He has a hip strain, but we got good reports today, so we will take it one day at a time, we might be lucking out on that one."

Following the game, Carroll indicated Brown suffered the injury from stepping on someone's foot and "slipping out." While that may have happened on an earlier play, the injury actually appeared to happen at the 9:57 mark in the third quarter when he got caught leaning and overextended trying to block Rashan Gary. The veteran exhibited a noticeable limp on the next several snaps that wasn't present earlier.

After the promising drive abruptly ended with Russell Wilson getting intercepted by cornerback Kevin King in the end zone, Jamarco Jones replaced Brown as the blind side protector for the remainder of the game.

It's been that kind of a season for Brown, who admitted to reporters last Wednesday that his performance hasn't lived up to his usual standards. Before leaving with the injury on Sunday, he allowed his seventh sack in nine games and according to Pro Football Focus, only Dolphins rookie Liam Eichenburg has allowed more this season. He surrendered a total of six pressures on 29 pass blocking snaps in Green Bay.

Brown wasn't the only Seahawk to exit early against the Packers, as reserve safety Ryan Neal suffered a concussion in the fourth quarter. Per Carroll, he remains in protocol and the team has to wait and see how he responds this week before knowing whether or not he will play against the Cardinals.

Continuing to see significant snaps as a sub-package player in dime sets when Seattle deploys six defensive backs on the field, Neal played 11 snaps in Green Bay, producing a key pass breakup in the first quarter by knocking the ball out of receiver Allen Lazard's hands on what would have been a 20-plus yard reception.

Aside from Brown and Neal, the Seahawks will also be closely monitoring running back Chris Carson, who returned to practice last week from injured reserve but ultimately wasn't activated to play. Working his way back from a neck-related issue, the medical staff didn't clear him and Carroll said the team felt it wasn't the right time yet for him to return.

When asked about Carson's status on Monday, Carroll didn't have anything new to provide and indicated the team would check him out on Wednesday to see if there may be an opportunity for him to return to action this weekend.

“I’ll give you an update on that in a couple days," Carroll responded. "I don’t have anything for you right now. I don’t have an update for you, but we’ll be revisiting all that by Wednesday.”

Carson, who Seattle re-signed on a two-year deal back in March, hasn't played since a Week 4 win over San Francisco and landed on injured reserve prior to a Week 6 game in Pittsburgh. In his absence, Alex Collins has started each of the past five games, rushing for 268 yards and a touchdown.