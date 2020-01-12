Duane Brown, George Fant Active for Seahawks vs. Packers

The Seahawks' offensive line will receive a major boost with the return of left tackle Duane Brown, who is officially active against the Packers in Sunday's divisional round.

Coming off minor knee surgery, Brown missed the past three games, including Seattle's 17-9 wild card win in Philadelphia. He returned to practice as a limited participant on Friday and after being listed as questionable, he's expected to resume his starting role.

"Duane's just a man. He really is," Seahawks general manager John Schneider said during a pre-game interview on ESPN 710. "He's sucking it up, told the team last night he's going to play."

Reserve George Fant, who replaced Brown in the starting lineup each of the past two games, will also be active after sitting out two practices this week with a groin injury. He'll be available to spell Brown if needed and will likely also be used as an eligible extra offensive lineman.

With both Brown and Fant suiting up, third-year tackle Chad Wheeler will be inactive as a healthy scratch after being promoted from the practice squad on Wednesday. As for left guard Mike Iupati, he was officially ruled out with a neck injury after being listed as doubtful on Friday and will be replaced in the lineup again by Jamarco Jones.

In more good news for Seattle's offense, receivers Malik Turner and Jaron Brown will be available after missing last week's game in Philadelphia. Turner sat out the past two games with a concussion, while Brown was nursing a knee injury and didn't attend the playoff opener due to personal reasons.

Seventh-round rookie receiver John Ursua will be a healthy scratch with both veterans back in action.

On the defensive side of the ball, edge defender Ziggy Ansah wasn't quite able to make it back from a neck stinger suffered last weekend and will be held out. Seattle's top two draft choices, L.J. Collier and Marquise Blair, will both be inactive.