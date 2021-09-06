Duane Brown, Quandre Diggs Back in Action as Seahawks Prepare to Face Colts in Opener

With the Seahawks not offering either player an extension, Brown and Diggs appear ready to go for the season opener in Indianapolis and will play out the final year of their current contracts.

RENTON, WA - After "holding in" for parts of training camp and all of the preseason while seeking a new contract, tackle Duane Brown and safety Quandre Diggs returned to practice as the Seahawks begin preparation for their season opener against the Colts on Sunday.

Brown, who turned 36 last month and has one year remaining on a three-year extension he signed in 2018, did not participate at all in training camp practices or preseason games. He also left camp for a brief while to attend a personal matter. However, according to coach Pete Carroll, he has been involved in walkthroughs and team meetings while keeping himself in top physical shape for the upcoming season.

When asked last Friday if he expected Brown to be back for Week 1, Carroll simply said, "I'm counting on him. I'm counting on him being ready."

Sure enough, Brown was seen back on the field on Monday sporting a helmet during warm-ups open to media.

"He's ready to go, pleased to have him. All in all in the camp he was able to put forth, he did all the learning and he's really healthy right now and I'm really thrilled about that for him and it was one of the things we realized about the process of it was that we would not wear him down at all during camp. He's got fresh legs and he wants to play tight end," Carroll joked.

Per a report from Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, the Seahawks had considered sweeting the pot on Brown's contract to hasten his return to the field with a signing bonus of some type, but no such contract revisions have reportedly been agreed upon and he's set to make $10 million in 2021.

According to Carroll after Monday's practice, "everything that needed to be taken care of is taken care of" for Brown and the Seahawks, but didn't provide specifics.

"We're really ready to play football right now. That's where we are," Carroll added.

As for Diggs, he reported for camp on time and participated in camp until the final week heading into Seattle's preseason finale against the Los Angeles Chargers. Carroll initially told reporters the Pro Bowl free safety simply needed a day off, but after Diggs sat out the entire week, he suggested the player was "making a statement" in regard to his contract situation.

Like Brown, Diggs has one year left on his current deal and he's slated to make $6.15 million in 2021, which ranks 20th among NFL safeties. Following a career year in which he produced a team-best five interceptions and 10 passes defensed, the 28-year old defender rightfully believes he deserves a new deal and has been on the record multiple times saying he wants to stay with the Seahawks. But to this point, there have been no contract talks between the two sides.

According to Adam Jude of the Seattle Times, Diggs sat out waiting for an insurance policy to be finalized to protect him against injury during his final season and seeking an extension didn't appear to be his primary motive for holding in. With him back on the field, one would assume that situation was addressed, as the player himself told reporters last week he expected to be back practicing very soon.

With those two players out, Seattle has primarily used Jamarco Jones and rookie Stone Forsythe at left tackle in place of Brown and the duo of Marquise Blair and Ugo Amadi have filled in for Diggs at free safety. But even without new contracts in place, both veterans should be in uniform against Indianapolis and ready to play out the final year of their respective deals.